Benefits of Central schemes not reaching landless tribals: Prez Murmu

The President had told the NITI Aayog to pave the way for providing lands and also enhanced financial allocation to the tribals

The President was presented with a tribal shawl and an embossed portrait of her's on the occasion. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Udhagamandalam
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

The benefits of Central schemes like the PM Awas Yojana were not reaching the tribals, especially the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG), as they were landless, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday and appealed to states to strive in unison to foster development of these sections. 
She had told the NITI Aayog to pave the way for providing lands and also enhanced financial allocation to the tribals and even those among them who lived on hilltops, the President said during her interaction with the members of Tribal Women Self-Help Groups and prominent members of the tribal community at the Raj Bhavan here. 
 
Even during her meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and central government officials, she has been insisting upon ensuring more development for the tribals and PVTG, improving their education and health, as the country will become truly developed only when the tribals are developed, the President said at the event held in the Nilgiris district. 
"Being a tribal myself, I understand your plight and concerns and also your education system. The Central Government has initiated measures to bring the tribals including the PVTG into the national mainstream," Murmu said during her maiden visit to Udhagamandalam. 
"Though I have been visiting many places and interacting with the tribals in India, I find the PVTG here educated and are keen on improving their lot. I am happy to note this," the President added. 
"The problem of land is everywhere. Each state has fixed the extent of land to be given to tribals. Here you are demanding five acres of land. We can request the state government to consider and we will examine your other demands," she assured.

Murmu stressed that the landless tribals should certainly be provided land. 
"As a result of not getting lands, the tribals are not receiving the benefits of Central schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. I call upon all the states to join hands for the development of the tribals and PVTG to build houses, ensure education, provide better health, and employment opportunities," she said. 
Earlier, the President was presented with a tribal shawl and an embossed portrait of her's on the occasion.  

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

