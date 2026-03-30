Bengal has not yet issued notification for conducting Census: RGI Narayan

West Bengal has not yet issued the notification for conducting the Census, and the issue has been raised with the state, Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner, Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan said on Monday.

Asked about West Bengal, he said we have until September 30 to complete the first-phase process.

"West Bengal has not issued the notification for conducting the Census. We have raised this issue with them. It is expected that they will issue the notification soon, as it is a legally mandated exercise. We have time till September 30 for the first phase of the exercise," he said.

The Census 2027 is being conducted in two phases -- the first stage is known as houselisting and housing census, and the second stage is the population census.

The housing listing operations will take place during a 30-day window specified by each state and Union Territory through notifications between April 1 and September 30 this year.

There will also be an option for self-enumeration to be conducted 15 days before the start of housing listing operations.

Narayan said the Census is a Union subject and is listed at serial number 69 in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, which is conducted under the Census Act, 1948 and the Census Rules, 1990.

Census is conducted in collaboration with the state and Union Territories governments, he said.

In Delhi, the house listing operations phase will be conducted in two 30-day windows.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment areas are undergoing the exercise from April 16 to May 15, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) area from May 16 to June 15.

The self-enumeration for the NDMC and Delhi Cantonment shall begin on April 1, and for the MCD, from May 1 to May 15.

Ten states and Union territories (UTs) have issued notifications to start the first phase of the exercise in April, while 15 states and UTs will start in May, and 10 will start in June or later.

No decision taken on National Population Register updation: Registrar General

No decision has been taken on updation of the National Population Register, which creates a comprehensive database of residents in the country, Registrar General of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan said Monday.

The National Population Register (NPR), which was first prepared in 2010 and updated in 2015, contains details of persons who reside in a village (rural area), or in a town, ward, or demarcated area within a ward in a town (urban area).

When asked about the NPR, Narayan said, "No decision has been taken on NPR. We have not issued any directive regarding that." According to the Census website, the NPR was supposed to be updated along with Housing Listing and Housing Operations for the "forthcoming Census".

The first phase of the Census 2027 -- Housing Listing and Housing Operations -- shall begin on April 1 and will continue till September 30.

"To incorporate changes due to birth, death and migration, the NPR would be updated along with House Listing and Housing Operations of the forthcoming Census. The objective of the NPR is to create a comprehensive database of usual residents in the country. No document will be collected during this exercise," the Census website states.