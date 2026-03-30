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Home / India News / Keralam CM writes to PM Modi expressing concerns over FCRA Amendment Bill

Keralam CM writes to PM Modi expressing concerns over FCRA Amendment Bill

Chief Minister pointed out that the existing FCRA, 2010, is sufficient to address any actions that go against public interest

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Chief Minister Vijayan urged that the concerns raised by minority groups and other stakeholders be addressed before proceeding further with the bill

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

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Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising concerns over certain provisions in the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

In the letter, the Chief Minister claimed that some clauses in the draft bill have created serious concerns among minority communities and religious institutions across the country. He urged the Centre to reconsider moving forward with the amendment, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

One of the key provisions in the proposed bill states that if an application for renewal of FCRA registration is rejected or not processed within the stipulated time, the registration certificate will be deemed cancelled. In such cases, foreign contributions and related assets would come under the control of an authority designated by the central government.

 

The Chief Minister pointed out that the existing FCRA, 2010, is sufficient to address any actions that go against public interest. He expressed concern that even technical delays or procedural lapses in renewal applications could lead to cancellation of registration and temporary takeover of assets by the Centre.

He further warned that failure to renew registration within the prescribed time could result in confiscation of assets, even in cases involving minor technical issues. Given the backdrop of reported attacks on places of worship of minority communities in various parts of the country, such concerns are both valid and serious, he said.

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The Chief Minister Vijayan urged that the concerns raised by minority groups and other stakeholders be addressed before proceeding further with the bill.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, was introduced in Lok Sabha on March 25 and seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, and is aimed at enhancing the transparency and accountability of foreign contributions in India.

The bill faced fierce opposition from several members. Congress MP Manish Tewari took a strong stance against it, claiming that the bill suffers from "excessive delegation of essential legislative functions".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Kerala government Kerala govt

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

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