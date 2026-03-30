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Home / India News / Customs seeks ₹23.52 cr from Voltas over alleged import misclassification

Customs seeks ₹23.52 cr from Voltas over alleged import misclassification

As per the order, there was 'mis-classification of certain imported goods pertaining to the period from 14th June, 2019 to 21st July, 2022'

Voltas, Voltas logo

According to Voltas, there is no material impact on the financials, operations or other activities of the company due to this penalty | Photo: X@myvoltas

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

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Customs authority has slapped a demand notice of ₹23.52 crore, including duty and penalty, on air-condition maker Voltas over alleged mis-classification of certain imported goods, a regulatory filing said on Monday.

The company is analysing the order and will take appropriate course of action including filing of an appeal before the CESTAT in the matter, said the Tata Group firm.

As per the order, there was "mis-classification of certain imported goods pertaining to the period from 14th June, 2019 to 21st July, 2022".

It is "demanding payment of differential customs duty of ₹10.76 crore along with applicable interest, and a penalty of ₹12.76 crore under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962,"  According to Voltas, there is no material impact on the financials, operations or other activities of the company due to this penalty.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Customs duty Voltas Customs

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

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