Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bengaluru stampede: K'taka BJP president seeks HC judge probe, ₹50 lakh aid

Bengaluru stampede: K'taka BJP president seeks HC judge probe, ₹50 lakh aid

Urging the state government to own up the responsibility for the incident, the BJP chief alleged incompetence and criminal misconduct on part of the government

B Y Vijayendra

He also urged the CM to intervene and demand the owners of the RCB, who might be in Dubai or London, to release compensation for the victims. | Photo: X@BYVijayendra

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Thursday demanded that the state government order a probe by a sitting High Court judge into the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations, and demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased.

Eleven people died and 56 were injured in the incident near the stadium on Wednesday.

Urging the state government to own up the responsibility for the incident, the BJP chief alleged incompetence and criminal misconduct on part of the government.

"Inquiry by a district Deputy Commissioner (DC), a magistrate, is not the demand of the BJP. As there is irresponsibility on the part of the state government, the chief minister, deputy chief minister and his cabinet colleagues, an investigation by a sitting High Court judge is the demand of the BJP. DC cannot summon CM or Deputy CM," Vijayendra said.

 

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Regarding compensation, when a person died in Kerala due to an elephant attack, the Karnataka announced Rs 25 lakh compensation. My question is, when a person in Kerala gets 25 lakh compensation, why not Rs 50 lakh compensation for the deaths that have occurred due to the irresponsibility of the state government. So I demand the CM to release at least Rs 50 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased."  He also urged the CM to intervene and demand the owners of the RCB, who might be in Dubai or London, to release compensation for the victims.

Also Read

stampede, RCb stampede, Bengaluru stampede

RCB, Karnataka govt were advised 'not to hold victory parade' on Wednesday

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

'Worse stampedes have occurred': Siddaramaiah after Chinnaswamy incident

Dr G Parmeshwara, Karnataka minister

Karnataka govt to formulate new SOP for mega events and celebrations

stampede, bengaluru

11 dead, 33 injured at Chinnaswamy amid RCB's IPL celebration; PM condoles

Kamal Haasan

'Thank you for your support': Kamal Haasan to TN people amid language row

Stating that the entire nation wants to know who takes responsibility for the incident, Vijayendra said the tragedy could have been completely avoided if the state government had acted with more responsibility.

"Unfortunately, the state government, including the CM, Deputy CM and their cabinet colleagues were in a blind rush and they were busy in encashing the success of RCB's victory," he said.

When the state government decided to organise victory celebrations or give permission for it. It was not its responsibility to be prepared, he questioned, and said, "There was absolutely no preparedness on part of the state government. Authorities were not prepared, police were not in place and the worst part is CM Siddaramaiah's cabinet was busy before Vishana Soudha taking selfies with the RCB players."  Noting that the CM in his press meet on Wednesday claimed no incident had happened before Vidhana Soudha and the deaths took place only at the Chinnaswamy stadium, Vijayendra said Siddaramaiah was trying to escape from the responsibility, and was trying to blame the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

"The simple question is, when the entire police department was busy giving security to the CM, his cabinet colleagues and their family members, the force was not present in adequate numbers at the Chinnaswamy stadium, where more than 2 lakh people had gathered. All the forces were here near Vidhana Soudha. Is it not the failure of the state government?," he asked.

Calling the Sidddaramaiah cabinet "insensitive", the BJP chief said, "When RCB players were aware of the stampede and eleven deaths had happened, but because of the insistence of the state government, the victory celebration was carried out, such an insensitive decision by the state government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

delimitation 2026, census-based delimitation, delimitation in India, Lok Sabha seat distribution, south vs north political representation, one person one vote principle, constitutional amendment 84th, population-based seat allocation, political repre

Explained: India's 2027 census to include caste count, trigger delimitation

Bengaluru RCB stampede

Chinnaswamy stampede: RCB pledges ₹10 lakh to each victim's family

RCB event, Bengaluru stampede

LIVE news: Karnataka High Court registers suo motu case on Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede

PremiumLivestock, cows

Rajasthan to start registration process for animal insurance scheme

caste census, castes, caste survey

Census 2027 to start from October next yr; to be conducted in two phases

Topics : Karnataka IPL Royal Challengers Bangalore Bengaluru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon