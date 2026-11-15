BITS Pilani endowment drive reaches $54 million in 23 months: Group VC

BITS Pilani's endowment fund has crossed $54 million, just 23 months after it set a target of $100 million, according to group Vice Chancellor V Ramgopal Rao.

While more than 24 individual alumni and alumni batches have each pledged $one million or more, annual alumni giving reached a record Rs 82 crore in the financial year 2025 to 2026, a 43 per cent increase over the previous year and nearly 90 times the level recorded when the Alumni Relations Office was established in the financial year 2017 to 2018.

"Cumulative alumni contributions of Rs 256 crore have supported initiatives across BITS campuses. Founders, CEOs, scientists, reunion batches and companies led by alumni have contributed from India and around the world. When we set out to build a $100 million endowment, it was an ambitious goal. Our alumni have responded with extraordinary generosity," Rao told PTI.

"Reaching $54 million in 23 months shows their faith in Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani and its future. What is particularly heartening is the difference their contributions are already making through new research centres, better laboratories, scholarships and support for young entrepreneurs. We look forward to reaching our goal together and creating more opportunities for students and faculty to do work that matters to India and the world," he added.

Using alumni contributions, six new research centres have been established across Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad in artificial intelligence (APPCAIR), semiconductors (CREST), clean energy (ARCSET), social and rural innovation (KRITI), smart electronics manufacturing (Dixon) and advanced materials (AMRIT). Two additional centres in space technologies and AI diagnostics are being established.

"More than 300 scholarships are supported by alumni and corporate contributions, including 188 awarded to female students over the past two years. Twenty-five PhD scholars receive support, including 11 through the PhD DRIVE fellowship, which provides a monthly stipend of Rs. 60,000.

"Five endowed chair professorships have been established, along with awards recognising excellence in teaching and research, including awards for women faculty," he added.