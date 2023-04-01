close

Punjab exploring possibility of moving court against Centre over dues: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said his government was exploring the possibility of moving court to seek the Rural Development Fund dues of Rs 3,000 crore from the Centre

Press Trust of India Rupnagar (Punjab)
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 11:53 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said his government was exploring the possibility of moving court to seek the Rural Development Fund dues of Rs 3,000 crore from the Centre.

He stated this after announcing the closure of a toll plaza on the Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road, according to an official release.

Mann said the state government was exploring the possibility of moving court to seek the dues from the Centre.

He alleged that the Union government was "unnecessarily harassing" the state by stalling the release of Rs 3,000 crore dues under the Rural Development Fund (RDF).

Mann said the state government had completed all the formalities but the Centre was deliberately stalling the release of the amount.

Last month, the chief minister had raised the issue of the release of RDF dues with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Topics : Punjab Government | Bhagwant Mann

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

