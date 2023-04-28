BJP urges EC to file criminal case against Kharge for poisonous snake barb

A BJP delegation on Friday met the Election Commission and requested the poll panel to register a criminal case against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and bar him from campaign in the Karnataka assembly polls over his "poisonous snake" barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union minister Bhupender Yadav, who led the BJP delegation, told reporters that Kharge's comment was not merely a slip of the tongue but part of the Congress' "hate politics".

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said Kharge is a "habitual offender".

Yadav said the Congress has a history of launching personal attacks on Modi.

The BJP has demanded registration of an FIR under IPC Sections 499 and 500, which deal with defamation, and Section 504, which deals with the offence of deliberate insults and provocation.

The delegation also included BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni and party leader Om Pathak.

Also Read Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the polls Too early to speak now: Kharge on Gujarat, Himachal election results BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record SC bar association criticises BCI for comments on same sex marriage case IED used in Dantewada blast planted by Naxalites 2 months ago: Police Last 9 years have been transformative for India's aviation sector, says PM My daughter made her husband a PM: Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law Sudha Murty SC rejects plea to restore railway fare concessions for senior citizens

Addressing a campaign rally for the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls, Kharge likened Modi to a poisonous snake. As a row erupted, he later sought to clarify that his remarks were not aimed at the prime minister but at the ruling BJP.