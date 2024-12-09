Business Standard
Home / India News / British Indian student elected president of historic Cambridge Union

British Indian student elected president of historic Cambridge Union

Anoushka Kale won 126 votes to be elected uncontested for the next Easter 2025 term in an election held recently

Photo: Shutterstock

Cambridge Union has a long tradition of hosting prominent figures from all areas of public life in its chamber. | File Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 9:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A British Indian student has been elected president of the University of Cambridge's historic Cambridge Union Society, among the world's oldest debating societies which prides itself as a defender of free speech since 1815.

Anoushka Kale won 126 votes to be elected uncontested for the next Easter 2025 term in an election held recently. As the serving Debates Officer of the society, Kale ran on a platform of strengthening ties with cultural societies of the university such as the India Society.

I am absolutely delighted and honoured to have been elected as President of the Cambridge Union Society for Easter 2025 and grateful for the membership's support, said Kale.

 

For my term, I will seek to expand diversity and access at the Union through greater collaboration with cultural groups, like the university's India Society. I am also especially passionate about continuing to host international speakers and global debate motions, as I did as Debates Officer of the society, she said.

Former presidents and officers of the Cambridge Union Society have included celebrated English economist and philosopher John Maynard Keynes, novelist Robert Harris and, in recent years, British Indian peer and founder of Cobra Beer Karan Bilimoria.

Like the Oxford University's Oxford Union Society, the Cambridge Union has a long tradition of hosting prominent figures from all areas of public life in its chamber, from US presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan and UK Prime Ministers Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher and John Major, to Stephen Hawking, Bill Gates and the Dalai Lama.

Anoushka Kale, a 20-year-old student who is reading English Literature at Sidney Sussex College at Cambridge University, is among the few South Asian heritage female members to take on the prestigious role.

More From This Section

Jewar airport

Noida's Jewar airport successfully conducts first flight validation test

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Centre should resolve farmers' issues without delay: Punjab Speaker

Sarwan Singh Pandher

No 'jatha' will march to Delhi on Tuesday: Punjab farmer leader Pandher

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Wayanad disaster: Vijayan refutes HM's claim of delay in submitting report

Modi, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

PM should visit Manipur, HM Shah resign on moral grounds: INDIA bloc

I'm looking forward to delivering on my manifesto promises, particularly on expanding diversity through society collaborations and reduced access tickets for the summer garden party, she added.

It follows the Cambridge Union's decision to increase prices amid financial pressures and increasing upkeep costs of its Grade-II listed heritage building.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Usha Chilukuri Vance

Who is Usha Chilukuri? Meet Indian-origin wife of Trump's Vice Prez pick

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 live score updates: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi underway; Haryana humiliate Titans 46-25

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Lumina Datamatics to acquire Chennai-based TNQ Tech for Rs 336 crore

Cars

Car sales drop by 14% in November, two-wheelers see 16% jump: Fada

AI technology, artificial intelligence, ML

Indian workers lead Global South in adapting to AI, tech revolution: Study

Topics : University of Cambridge Cambridge University Britain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon