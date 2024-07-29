Like Abhimanyu, India trapped in new chakravyuh: Rahul Gandhi on Budget

LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during an Opposition INDIA bloc's protest inside Parliament premises claiming discrimination in Union Budget 2024 during the Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday alleged that there is an atmosphere of fear in India and that fear has “pervaded every aspect of the country.” Referring to the popular mythology Mahabharata, Gandhi said India has been trapped in a ‘chakravyuh’ (framework) just like the warrior Abhimanyu was trapped in one by the Kauravas. Rahul Gandhi explains chakravyuh of 1st century “I did a little research and found out that 'chakravyuh' is also known as 'padmavuyh' - which means 'lotus formation'. 'Chakravyuh' is in the shape of a lotus. In the 21st century, a new 'chakravyuh' has been formed - that too in the form of a lotus. The Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhimanyu is being done with India - the youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses...Today, too there are six people in the centre of 'chakravyuh'...Six people control today too - Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani, and Adani,” Gandhi said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

#WATCH | LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi says, "Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'Chakravyuh' and killed him...I did a little research and found out that 'Chakravyuh' is also known as 'Padmavuyh' - which means 'Lotus formation'. 'Chakravyuh'… pic.twitter.com/bJ2EUXPhr8 July 29, 2024

“The chakravyuh that has captured India has three forces behind it: the monopoly leading to the concentration of financial power; the institutions such as ED and CBI; and political monopoly…,” the Congress leader added.

“My expectation was that the Budget would weaken the power of this chakravyuh but what I have seen is, the Budget aims to strengthen this framework of monopoly business, political monopoly, and misuse of the agencies,” he noted.

Rahul Gandhi on pension issue for Agniveers

Gandhi noted that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not utter any word on paper leaks in the Budget and expressed disappointment that the Budget does not provide any pension for the Agniveers of the armed forces.

Rahul Gandhi on MSME business owners

He also alleged that the Centre has hurt small and medium business owners via this chakravyuh and blamed demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax for affecting their businesses. He further said that these business owners were victims of “tax terrorism.”

Rahul Gandhi says Modi govt stabbed middle class via Budget

He also said that the Centre stabbed the middle class of India by removing indexation benefits and increasing the long-term capital gains tax. He further said that this will work to benefit the INDIA bloc as the middle class will now be on the Opposition’s side.

Gandhi also slammed the Centre for failing to provide the legal guarantee of minimum support price on crops, a long-standing demand of the farmers' bodies.