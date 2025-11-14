Friday, November 14, 2025 | 07:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nitish Kumar thanks voters for 'landslide victory' in Bihar elections

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar. (Photo:PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed gratitude to the people of the state for the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) sweeping victory in the 2025 state Assembly elections.
Kumar said voters had shown “confidence in our government by giving us a massive majority”, adding that he bowed to the people of Bihar for their support.
 
He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “support” to his government.

What did Nitish Kumar say about the NDA’s performance?

Crediting the NDA’s performance to the coalition’s unity, Kumar said the alliance had secured a “massive majority” by working together.
 
 
"The NDA alliance has achieved a massive majority in this election by demonstrating complete unity. For this massive victory, I thank Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha," Kumar said.
 
“With the support of all of you, Bihar will progress even further and will be included among the most developed states in the country,” he added.

How did PM Modi and Amit Shah react to the Bihar mandate?

His statement comes soon after PM Modi hailed the people of Bihar, calling the election mandate a "victory of good governance, development, public welfare and social justice".
 
"The NDA has ensured all-around development of the state. The people have given us a massive majority after witnessing our track record and our vision to take the state to new heights," Modi said in a post on X, adding that the NDA government will work towards providing new opportunities for the youth and women of the state.
 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also echoed the sentiment, saying that the resounding mandate is the people’s seal of approval on the NDA's commitment to serve the people of Bihar.

How is the NDA positioned as counting continues?

With counting still underway, the NDA was leading in 200 seats in the 243-seat House as of 7 pm.

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Election 2025 News JDU BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

