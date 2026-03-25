Cabinet clears new climate targets, 47% emission reduction by 2035

The Union Cabinet today approved the country’s new Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for the period 2031 to 2035, which will be communicated to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Under the approved NDC, India targets a 47 per cent reduction in the emissions intensity of gross domestic product (GDP) from 2005 levels by 2035. Additionally, the target for installed power capacity from non-fossil sources has been raised to 60 per cent by 2035, up from the earlier target of 50 per cent by 2030, which India already achieved five years ahead of schedule.

The carbon sink target has been increased to 3.5–4.0 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2035 from 2005 levels through forest and tree cover.

India’s original climate commitments submitted in 2015 targeted a 33–35 per cent reduction in the emissions intensity of GDP and a 40 per cent share of non-fossil resource-based power installed capacity by 2030. Both targets were met 11 years and nine years ahead of the committed timelines, respectively.

The country’s emissions intensity has been reduced by 36 per cent from 2005 levels to 2020. India achieved 52.57 per cent non-fossil capacity in February 2026. Further, it has created a carbon sink of 2.29 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2021.

“India’s climate strategy is implemented through a series of measures, including large-scale renewable energy expansion, battery storage systems, green energy corridors, cleaner manufacturing, and ensuring reliable and sustainable infrastructure across the country,” the environment ministry said.

India’s NDC is operationalised through the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) and its nine national missions, as well as the State Action Plans on Climate Change (SAPCC). The framework is implemented in convergence with various schemes and programmes of the Centre and State governments, the statement added.

In shaping India’s NDC for 2031–2035, the government has considered the outcomes of the first Global Stocktake, the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC), and equity, with a view to harmonise national realities, developmental priorities, energy security, and the need for greater ambition in climate action, in line with the purpose and long-term goals of the Paris Agreement.