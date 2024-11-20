Business Standard
Nandini milk to launch on Nov 21 in Delhi to rival Amul, other brands

Nandini milk to launch on Nov 21 in Delhi to rival Amul, other brands

By launching Nandini milk in Delhi, Karnataka Milk Federation aims to capture a share of the competitive North Indian dairy market, in direct competition with Amul

Nandini milk

Image: Shutterstock

Nandini Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), known for its Nandini brand, is set to expand in North India by launching fresh dairy products, including milk and curd, in the national capital on November 21.
 
“Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch Nandini milk and curd products in the national capital on November 21. We will also introduce idli and dosa batter in Bengaluru on November 26,” KMF managing director MK Jagadish told Moneycontrol.
 
With this move, KMF aims to capture a share of the competitive North Indian dairy market, which is currently led by brands such as Mother Dairy, Amul, Madhusudan, and Namaste India. This expansion places Nandini in direct competition with Amul, the flagship brand of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).
 
 

Trials for Delhi launch successful

 
To ensure a smooth supply chain, KMF conducted successful trial runs, transporting milk from the Mandya Milk Union to Delhi in insulated road tankers.
 
“We have conducted trial runs that took 54 hours by road. The trials were successful, with the milk quality maintained throughout,” a senior KMF official stated.
 
The federation plans to deploy 2,190 tankers to transport 100,000 kg of milk daily over a 2,400–2,500 km one-way journey. With 33 kilolitre (KL) tankers, three will be used daily, supported by additional standby tankers.

Nandini’s extensive network and global footprint

 
KMF is one of India’s largest dairy cooperatives, managing 15 unions, 2.4 million milk producers, and 14,000 cooperative societies across 22,000 villages in Karnataka. It processes 8.4 million litres of milk daily and offers a portfolio of over 65 products.
 
The federation disburses Rs 17 crore daily to farmers and reported a turnover of nearly Rs 19,800 crore in 2021–22. It also supplies to the armed forces and exports to international markets, including the Middle East, Singapore, Bhutan, Myanmar, and the US.
 

Nandini idli-dosa batter to enter Bengaluru market  

 
Alongside its Delhi expansion, KMF is set to disrupt Bengaluru’s idli and dosa batter market, dominated by private players like iD, Asal, and MTR. The new product, launching on November 26, is made with a whey protein base that enhances flavour and texture.
 
Packaged in a blue 900-gram pouch, the batter can make up to 18 idlis or 12–14 dosas. Bengaluru’s fast-paced lifestyle and demand for convenient breakfast options make it a prime market for this launch. Based on its performance, KMF plans to extend distribution to other cities.
 

Nandini-Amul rivalry reignites

 
KMF’s move into Delhi comes amid a heated rivalry with Amul. Earlier this year, Amul’s entry into Bengaluru sparked political controversy during the Karnataka elections, with Congress accusing it of threatening Karnataka’s dairy cooperative system and the livelihoods of local dairy farmers.
 

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

