Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / From Dharavi row to caste census: What defined Maharashtra, Jharkhand polls

From Dharavi row to caste census: What defined Maharashtra, Jharkhand polls

Fiery rhetoric, welfare promises, and divisive slogans define the final day of campaigning as Maharashtra and Jharkhand brace for the crucial 2024 Assembly elections

Lok Sabha elections, exit polls

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the high-stakes 2024 Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand near their conclusion, the final day of campaigning was marked by fiery speeches and sharp rhetoric.
 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prioritising its ties with industrialists over public welfare, alleging that the BJP’s slogan, ‘Ek hain toh safe hain’ (We will stay safe if we stay united), symbolised the ‘unity’ between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani. He also pointed to Adani bagging the Dharavi Redevelopment Project as a prime example.  
 
In a swift rebuttal, the BJP fired back, labelling Gandhi a “chhota popat” (Little parrot), claiming the term was originally coined by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Meanwhile, BJP’s Champai Soren, who recently defected from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), reiterated calls to “uproot infiltrators” in Jharkhand, a major campaign plank for the party.
 
 
On the Congress front, Rahul Gandhi doubled down on promises to conduct a caste census and enhance reservations if his party is elected to power. 
 
Here is a closer look at the key issues that dominated the discourse in Maharashtra and Jharkhand:  
 

Divisive slogans spark debates  

 
The BJP’s slogan, “Ek hain toh safe hain”, aimed to counter the Opposition’s criticism of its policies, drew mixed reactions. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier stirred controversy in Maharashtra with his statement, “Batenge toh katenge” (Divided we fall), which some allies and BJP leaders deemed offensive.  

More From This Section

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

Maharashtra exit polls LIVE updates: Can Uddhav Thackeray avenge his loss in the battle of Senas?

election

Maharashtra, Jharkhand exit polls: When and where to watch updates

Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

Maharashtra Assembly polls: 32.18% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar cast their votes

WATCH: Voter complains to Akshay Kumar over his donated toilet in Juhu

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

Maharashtra polls: BJP charges Supriya Sule with Rs 235 crore crypto fraud

 
Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) slammed the remark, stating it had “no place in a state built on the principles of B R Ambedkar”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi later sought to reset the narrative, urging voters to unite for the upliftment of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).  
 

Women’s welfare at the forefront  

 
Welfare schemes targeting women became a key battleground. Maharashtra’s ruling coalition unveiled the “Majhi Ladki Bahin” scheme, promising Rs 1,500 per month to women from low-income households, with pledges to raise the amount to Rs 2,500 if re-elected. The Opposition countered with a commitment to double the amount to Rs 3,000. 
 
In Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched the “Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana”, offering Rs 1,000 per month to women. The competing welfare models drew comparisons between the two states, but economists raised concerns about the fiscal strain these schemes might impose.  
 

BJP sharpens focus on ‘infiltrators’ in Jharkhand  

 
The BJP’s campaign in Jharkhand leaned heavily on the narrative of combating “illegal immigrants” from Bangladesh. The party accused the JMM government of failing to protect local resources, alleging that immigrants were depriving residents of “Mati, beti, roti” (Land, daughters, and livelihood).  
 

Maratha reservation and OBC outreach  

 
In Maharashtra, Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil’s decision to withdraw candidates has not diminished his influence on reservation-related issues. The BJP, aiming to consolidate its OBC vote base, accused the Opposition of trying to create divisions within the community.  
 

Dharavi redevelopment sparks political storm   

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project became a flashpoint, with the Congress alleging that the BJP-led government is favouring industrialist Gautam Adani. Rahul Gandhi cited the project’s award to the Adani Group as emblematic of crony capitalism.  
 

Baramati: Family feud takes centre stage   

In Baramati, the Assembly elections have turned into a prestige battle for the Pawar family. NCP leader Ajit Pawar is contesting against his nephew Yugendra Pawar, who has the backing of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. This follows a setback for Ajit in the Lok Sabha elections, where his wife lost to Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar
 

Also Read

election voting evm machine

Maha Elections: NCP worker attacked in Parli, polling booth vandalised

Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

Assembly elections LIVE: 58.22% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in Maharashtra, 68% in Jharkhand

Exit Polls

Can exit polls predict election results? Here's what you need to know

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC seizes Rs 1,000 cr during state polls, Maharashtra leads with Rs 858 cr

election

Maharashtra election 2024: Dates, parties and voting time details explained

Topics : Maharashtra Assembly Elections Jharkhand Assembly Elections Jharkhand Maharashtra BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly elections LIVELatest News LIVEIND vs AUS Tests full scheduleMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon