Canada should share evidence of Nijjar's killing with India: Omar

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday said Canada should share the evidence about killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar with India to prove its allegations and enable New Delhi to take "corrective measures", if needed.

Canada is alleging that India did some incident in that country. They should share the evidence with India, Abdullah told reporters here.

He said Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar has said India will take action if Ottawa shares its evidence with New Delhi.

India has said the same thing at the UN as well. The foreign minister said if there is any evidence, share it. If there is a need for taking any corrective measures after that, India will do it. Only verbal claims would not work, the evidence should be shared with India, Abdullah, who was Minister of State for External Affairs in the Vajpayee-led government, said.

On the friction in relations between India and Canada, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said, "It was unfortunate".

The two countries had good relations, be it in terms of trade or people to people contact. Our students would go there to study, he added.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar in June.

India has rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.