Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CAQM revokes Grap II curbs in Delhi-NCR after air quality improves

CAQM revokes Grap II curbs in Delhi-NCR after air quality improves

The pollution monitoring body said Delhi's AQI has improved to 214 due to favourable weather and that forecasts indicated it was likely to remain in the poor to moderate category in the coming days

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

Light rain shifts Delhi's AQI (File Photo: PTI)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked actions under Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR after an improvement in air quality levels, according to an official order issued on Wednesday.
 
The panel stated that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi recorded 214 at 4 pm and showed improvement due to favourable meteorological conditions. It said forecasts by the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology indicated that air quality was likely to remain in the 'poor' or 'moderate' category in the coming days.
 
“The AQI of Delhi has shown improvement owing to favourable meteorological conditions and has been recorded 214 at 4:00 PM today i.e. on 18.02.2026. Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM indicates that AQI is likely to remain in poor/moderate category in coming days,” the order read.
 
 
The sub-committee on Grap reviewed the situation and decided to revoke its October 19, 2025, order that had invoked Stage-II actions under the plan with immediate effect.
 
CAQM had revoked Grap IV restrictions on January 20 this year, and Grap III on January 22.

Also Read

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO

'India on extraordinary AI trajectory': Pichai outlines Google's big bets

screen time and children

Screens at the table may be changing how children eat, say doctors

Rishi Sunak, Rishi, UK PM

Optimism for AI in India, anxiety in West, says Rishi Sunak at AI Summit

Vishal Sikka

India must focus on literacy to reap benefits of AI, says Vishal Sikka

Sanjeev Kumar, Meesho's whole-time director and chief technology officer

How Meesho's co-founder built e-commerce for price-conscious Indiapremium

Stage I measures to continue

The panel said actions under Stage I of the Grap would continue across the National Capital Region to ensure that air quality did not deteriorate again. All implementing agencies were directed to maintain strict monitoring and intensify measures under Stage I.
 
The sub-committee stated that it would keep a close watch on air quality and review the situation periodically for further decisions based on changes in air quality levels and forecasts.
 
Stage I and Stage II measures of the Grap had remained in force since October 14 and October 19 last year, respectively. 
The curbs under Stage I include halting unregistered construction, banning open burning, enforcing anti-pollution norms for industries, prohibiting firecrackers, promoting public transport and requiring valid PUC certificates. 

Light rain shifts AQI levels in Delhi

Light rain was reported in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 15.8 degrees Celsius, which was 4.8 degrees above the seasonal average.
 
Air quality in Delhi remained in the “poor” category earlier in the day, with the AQI recorded at 227 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.
 
The pollution watchdog classifies an AQI between 0 and 50 as “good”, 51 to 100 as “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 as “moderate”, 201 to 300 as “poor”, 301 to 400 as “very poor”, and 401 to 500 as “severe”.

More From This Section

The central government's borrowing is expected to remain in line with the budgeted amount, with slight adjustments in the distribution across tenures, according to bond market participants. Earlier, there were expectations of a reduction in the suppl

Gujarat govt presents ₹4.08 trn Budget; big push to tourism, sports infra

Budget 2026, Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Allocations for women, children jump 11.55% to ₹5.01 trn in Budget 2026

Street light

Delhi govt set to clear plan to replace 40,000 streetlights with LEDs

Droupadi Murmu, International Fleet Review, IFR

Indian Navy vigilant in safeguarding maritime interests: President Murmu

State expenditure, Fiscal deficit, state budget

Madhya Pradesh FM Jagdish Devda presents ₹4.38 trillion budget for 2026-27

Topics : Delhi air quality air pollution Delhi weather BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayIndia AI Impact Summit Day 3Infosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayPakistan vs Namibia LIVE ScorePersonal Finance