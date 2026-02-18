Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh FM Jagdish Devda presents ₹4.38 trillion budget for 2026-27

Madhya Pradesh FM Jagdish Devda presents ₹4.38 trillion budget for 2026-27

Devda tabled the budget amid interruptions from the Opposition, which raised concerns over the 'mounting debt' burden on the people of the state

This budget is dedicated to the welfare of the poor, youth, farmers and women as well as the expansion of industrial activities, the minister said | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda on Wednesday presented the state budget for 2026-27 in the assembly, with a total outlay of ₹4.38 trillion.

Devda tabled the budget amid interruptions from the Opposition, which raised concerns over the "mounting debt" burden on the people of the state.

Earlier, chairing the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the 2026-27 budget is historic in many respects and a model of the resolve to move forward step by step, taking everyone along.

This budget is dedicated to the welfare of the poor, youth, farmers and women as well as the expansion of industrial activities, he said.

 

Before the budget presentation, Congress MLAs, led by Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar, arrived in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the legislature complex with 'empty piggy banks' and placards bearing slogans to protest against the government's economic policies.

Singhar claimed the government's borrowing of ₹5,600 crore even before the budget session is a sign that the state is being burdened with debt.

The government is "living on a fortune" by borrowing from public tax money and is spreading only illusions in the name of development, he alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Budget Madhya Pradesh govt Madhya Pradesh assembly Budget 2026

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:24 PM IST

