Screens at the table may be changing how children eat, say doctors

In many households today, mealtimes are increasingly accompanied by the soft glow of a screen. A cartoon plays while a toddler takes another spoonful, and a phone distracts a fussy eater long enough to finish dinner. It may seem harmless and even helpful in the moment, yet doctors warn that early screen exposure can reshape how children understand food, hunger and even emotions.

Experts say what begins as a quick fix may gradually influence lifelong eating patterns.

Screentime at mealtime: Short-term fix, long-term risk

Dr Kalale Nikhil Nagaraj, consultant - paediatrics & neonatology, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, explains that while screens may appear to solve feeding struggles, the long-term effects are concerning.

According to him, when children eat while watching a screen, their focus shifts away from food and towards visual stimulation, and this disrupts their natural hunger and fullness cues. As a result, they may eat too much or too little and may even develop a dependency on screens to complete their meals.

This disruption can lead to:

Picky eating habits

Weak chewing skills

Taking excessive time to eat

Increased chances of stomach discomfort

Dr Nagaraj adds that when mindful eating is lost, digestion suffers and children struggle to build a healthy relationship with food.

Are digital distractions at mealtime linked to obesity?

Research and experts suggest that higher screen exposure in toddlers and preschoolers is associated with increased snacking and a preference for energy-dense foods, and it also raises the risk of childhood overweight and obesity.

Food advertising plays a powerful role. Children are constantly exposed to colourful advertisements, animated characters and social media influencers promoting high-sugar and highly processed foods. Over time, these repeated messages shape cravings and normalise unhealthy choices.

Dr Nagaraj notes that children under five are particularly vulnerable because their developing brains are forming pathways linked to reward systems, attention and habit formation. When screens become part of meals, these pathways may connect food with distraction and instant gratification rather than nourishment.

How mealtime screens may trigger eating disorders

Dr Tejasvi Sheshadri, paediatrics and paediatric endocrinology, diabetes, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Hebbal, highlights a deeper behavioural impact.

Through screen introduction at mealtimes, parents unintentionally interrupt a child’s ability to experience food. When children are constantly distracted, they lose the ability to taste their meals and to recognise hunger and fullness signals. They may eat mechanically and go beyond their needs or miss internal cues entirely.

Dr Sheshadri explains that such patterns are closely linked to behaviours seen in binge eating disorders.

She also warns that screens are often used as calming tools, which may create emotional dependence. Instead of learning to regulate emotions naturally, children begin to associate comfort with external distractions and food.

These patterns may include:

Emotional eating

Binge eating tendencies

Restrictive or avoidant eating

Strong texture or food category aversions

Over time, these behaviours may increase the likelihood of developing eating disorders in adolescence or adulthood.

Why the early years matter most

The early years are critical because children are learning not only what to eat but how to eat. Mealtimes are opportunities for conversation, modelling and emotional bonding, and these interactions help children accept new foods and regulate their feelings.

When screens replace family interaction, children lose valuable learning experiences. Dr Nagaraj points out, “The practice of watching screens during meals leads to the development of unhealthy eating habits and decreases attention span, creates an emotional need for devices and develops a negative connection with food.”

How to build healthier mealtime habits

Experts recommend simple yet consistent changes:

Create screen-free dining routines

Encourage family conversations at the table

Use storytelling or gentle engagement instead of devices

Involve children in decisions about meals and in their preparation

Allow children to explore textures and flavours without distraction

Mindful eating and meaningful interaction help children detect hunger and fullness while they build a positive connection with food. As Dr Sheshadri notes, developing a healthy food relationship in early childhood lays the foundation for lifelong physical health and emotional stability.

While screens are now part of modern life, keeping them away from the dinner table may be one of the simplest ways to protect a child's future wellbeing.

This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.