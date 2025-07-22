Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 11:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Traffic restrictions to be imposed in Delhi as Kanwar Yatra enters last leg

Congestion is likely along Ring Road, particularly on Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Yudhister Setu and Boulevard Road, a traffic advisory stated

Kanwar Yatra

Traffic police said commercial vehicles coming from the Hanuman Mandir side via Ring Road and headed towards Tis Hazari will be diverted from the out gate of ISBT Kashmiri Gate. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

To deal with the rush of Kanwariyas on the eve of Shiv Ratri, Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday said restrictions will be imposed on the movement of buses and commercial vehicles in the national capital from 9 am to 12 midnight.

It also issued a traffic advisory informing people about road closures and alternative routes. 

A large number of devotees are expected to visit the Hanuman Mandir in the Yamuna Bazar area and this could affect traffic. Congestion is likely along Ring Road, particularly on Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Yudhister Setu and Boulevard Road, the advisory stated.

 

To ensure smooth traffic management and public safety, restrictions will be imposed on the movement of buses and commercial vehicles from 9 am to 12 midnight, it read.

Vehicular movement on Yudhister Setu from Tis Hazari to Shahdara will be restricted for all buses and commercial vehicles. 

On Boulevard Road, the movement of commercial vehicles will not be allowed from ISBT Kashmiri Gate towards Tis Hazari. Their movement will also be prohibited on Lothian Road from GPO Chowk to ISBT Kashmiri Gate during the specified hours, the advisory said.

To regulate the flow of traffic, diversions will be put in place at key locations, including Kashmiri Gate metro station's gate no. 5 on Boulevard Road near the ascending foot of Yudhister Setu, near the out gate of ISBT Kashmiri Gate on Ring Road, and at GPO Chowk, it said.

These diversions are intended to redirect commercial vehicles away from the heavily congested areas and towards alternative routes, it added. 

Traffic police said commercial vehicles coming from the Hanuman Mandir side via Ring Road and headed towards Tis Hazari will be diverted from the out gate of ISBT Kashmiri Gate.

These vehicles will take a longer route via Ring Road, Yamuna Marg, Raj Niwas Marg, Rajpur Road, Dr. Karnwal Road and reach Baraf Khana Chowk, from where they can continue towards their destinations, they said.

Buses and commercial vehicles coming from the Tis Hazari side and moving towards Yudhister Setu will also be rerouted, the advisory said.

They will be diverted from Kashmiri Gate metro station's gate no. 5 and redirected to Ring Road, from where they will take a left turn, make a U-turn near monastery and continue on Ring Road past Hanuman Mandir. From there, they will proceed towards Outer Ring Road, Akshardham Mandir and then NH-24, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Traffic Police Delhi Kanwarias Delhi traffic

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

