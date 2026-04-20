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Home / India News / CBI arrests DGCA Deputy Director General in ₹2.5 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests DGCA Deputy Director General in ₹2.5 lakh bribery case

The case was filed on allegations that the public servant demanded an 'undue advantage' from private persons in exchange for issuing approvals and permissions for applications pending with the DGCA

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

The agency has caught the accused and recovered the entire bribe amount

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 11:41 AM IST

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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Deputy Director General at the Airworthiness Directorate of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), along with a representative of a private company, in a bribery case involving ₹2.5 lakh.

According to a CBI statement on Sunday, the agency caught the accused and recovered the entire bribe amount.

The CBI said it registered the "instant case" on April 18 against the DGCA official and the private company representative based in New Delhi.

The case, as per the CBI statement, was filed on allegations that the public servant demanded an "undue advantage" from private persons in exchange for issuing approvals and permissions for applications pending with the DGCA.

 

"The CBI registered the instant case on 18.04.2026 against an official of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) along with representative of a private company based in New Delhi on allegation that the accused public servant of DGCA demanded undue advantage from the private persons in lieu of issuing approvals and permissions of applications pending with DGCA," the central agency's statement read.

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Following the arrests, the agency conducted searches at four locations in Delhi linked to the accused public servant and other private individuals.

During the searches, officials recovered cash worth ₹37 lakh, gold and silver coins, and multiple digital devices, the statement added.

The investigation is ongoing, the CBI statement added.

Earlier on Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the Superintendent of Post, Department of Post, in New Delhi for allegedly demanding and accepting ₹10,000 from the complainants, an official statement released on Saturday said.

The CBI registered the instant case on April 17 against the said accused.

"It was alleged that the accused Superintendent demanded an undue advantage of ₹20,000 from the complainants to stop their Branch transfer and to sanction the leave of the complainants, it added.

"After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept an undue advantage of ₹10,000 as a part payment out of the total bribe of ₹20,000 from the complainants".

"The CBI laid a trap on April 17 and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting ₹10,000 as part payment out of the total bribe of ₹20,000 from the complainants. The aforesaid accused person has been arrested," it added.

Further investigation is underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : CBI DGCA Directorate General of Civil Aviation Bribery Corruption in India India corruption corruption cases corruption

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 11:41 AM IST

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