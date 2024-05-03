CBSE Results 2024 update: Class 10, 12 results may be declared after May 20

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that CBSE class 10th and 12th results are likely to be released after May 20, 2024. According to the notification released by the official board website, cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE results will be out after May 20.

However, the central board has yet to declare any official date and timing to release the board results and it is expected that the results might be out soon.

Recently, many fake circulars have been circulated on different social media platforms regarding the dates and timing of results. However, the education board asked students to trust the notice that will be released on the official website of the central board, i.e., cbse.gov.in.

As fake circulars often create chaos among students, a senior board official explained that students should always check the dates mentioned in the notices as the dates mentioned in the fake notices are different from the ones in the signature of the Controller of Examinations.





ALSO READ: WB Madrasah Board 2024: WBBME High Madrasah result to be released soon The central board also shared a list of X (earlier known as Twitter) handles using the name and logo of CBSE.

Students should remember that CBSE only had one official account on X with the handle @cbseindia29. There are plenty of fake accounts like @Cbse_official, @cbseboard, @CBSENEWSINDIA, @CBSEupdates, @CBSE_Results, @cbse_guide, @cbseexamresults, @cbse_news, @CBSE_HQ, @cbse_nic_in, @cbscExam, @CBSEINDIA.

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results through the SMS facility and DigiLocker. CBSE conducted the class 10th and 12th examinations between February 15 and April 2, 2024.

Websites to check CBSE class 10th and 12th scores

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

How to download class 10th and 12th CBSE results?

Here are the simple steps to download class 10th and 12th CBSE results: