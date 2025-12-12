Friday, December 12, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Delayed flat possession or poor construction: How to file a RERA complaint

Delayed flat possession or poor construction: How to file a RERA complaint

Step-by-step guide for homebuyers to lodge complaints under RERA

Real estate

Real estate

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Homebuyers, mostly in North India, often face long delays in possession or issues with construction quality. To address it, the government introduced The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, or RERA. It is designed to protect buyers’ interests and provide a structured mechanism for lodging complaints against developers. 
 

RERA and its purpose 

RERA mandates that all residential and commercial projects with a minimum area requirement be registered with the regulatory authority in the respective state. It ensures transparency in project details, including timelines, approvals, and builder obligations.
 
The Act allows buyers to seek redressal for:
  • Delayed possession beyond the agreed date
  • Deficient construction quality
  • Non-disclosure of project-related approvals or liabilities

Steps to file a complaint

Filing a RERA complaint is straightforward. Buyers can follow these steps:
 
 
Here’s a detailed breakdown:

Also Read

SBG, sovereign gold bonds

Over 300% returns on Sovereign Gold Bond: 2017 series hits Rs 12,801 payout

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader's letter exposes 'Team Rahul vs Team Priyanka' rift: BJP

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo moves Delhi HC for ₹900 cr customs refund on repaired engines, parts

Canada, Ottawa, Ontario

Canada invites 1,000 massage therapists, dieticians, and others for PR

Ozempic India launch

Novo Nordisk launches Ozempic in India at ₹2,200/week amid patent battles

 
Find Your State’s RERA Portal: Go to the official RERA website for the state where the property is located (for example, up-rera.in for Uttar Pradesh, maharera.maharashtra.gov.in for Maharashtra).
 
Register/Sign Up: Click on Register or File Complaint and sign up as a Complainant, providing accurate details such as name, email, and mobile number.
 
Log In: Use your new credentials to log into the portal.
 
Complete Profile: Fill out the My Profile section with all personal details.
 
Lodge Complaint: Navigate to the complaint section and select the type of complaint (for registered or unregistered projects).
 
Fill Details: Provide project information (name, RERA number), property details (unit number, area), builder details, amount paid, booking/agreement dates, and clearly state your issue and the relief you seek (refund, possession, etc.).
 
Upload Documents: Attach relevant PDFs such as ID proof, sale agreement, payment receipts, and any correspondence with the builder.
 
Pay Fee: Pay the online fee (Rs 1,000 for the authority, Rs 5,000 for the Adjudicating Officer) via UPI, net banking, or other accepted methods.
 
Submit: Review and submit the form carefully.
 
Track: Note the reference number to monitor your complaint’s status on the portal.
 

Timeline and resolution

RERA mandates that complaints be adjudicated within a reasonable timeframe, typically a few months, depending on the complexity of the case.
 
Buyers may receive orders for:
  • Compensation for delay
  • Refund of payments with interest
  • Rectification of construction defects 

More From This Section

Health Insurance

₹10-15 Lakh covers surge, 6 in 10 health policies come from smaller cities

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Unable to report foreign assets in revising tax returns? Here is what to do

NPS, Pension

Your NPS can now invest in gold, silver, REITs, IPOs: Here's why it matters

equity mutual fund

Is your MF portfolio drifting? How to review it for stronger 2026 returns

Senior Citizens

Senior citizen fixed deposit rates rise to 8.1%: Check banks' offers

Topics : RERA Rera Act BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOMaharashtra Lokyaukta ActDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon