Centre asks states, UTs to report on security of doctors before Sep10

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra has written to all states and Union Territories to provide an action taken report before September 10 on safety and security measures for doctors and healthcare workers. This comes after the Supreme Court had directed on August 22 to hold a meeting with secretaries and directors general of police so as to ensure that the state governments/UTs put into place certain basic minimum requirements pending the receipt of the report of the National Task Force (NTF) to assuage the concern of doctors over their safety at their work places.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretaries and director general of police of all states and UTs, Chandra expressed gratitude for their participation in a recent video conference regarding the discussion on the provisioning of safety and security measures and a safe working environment for doctors and health care workers in all medical institutions.

The letter mentions key points that were highlighted during the discussion of the meeting held on August 28.

The eleven points that the letter mentions include identification of high-risk establishments, security audits, focus on high-risk areas, CCTV surveillance, integration with local police, security personnel, security committees, security checks, bereavement protocols, patient facilitators, and volunteers/social workers/coordinators.

"Most of the State/UTs have informed in the meeting that various actions are already initiated as per the suggestions provided in the D.0 letter dated 23.08.2024 by the undersigned. It is also heartening to note that some of the States have initiated additional measures over and above those suggested by the MoHFW. In this regard. all the states/UTs are requested to provide an action taken report of the immediate/ short-term remedial measures already initiated as well as appropriate action taken before September 2024," read the letter.

