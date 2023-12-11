Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.00%)
6765.75 + 66.85
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44728.15 + 327.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

Centre sends legal notice to Ajay, Shahrukh and Akshay for endorsing gutka

The central government sent legal notices to actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan for endorsing tobacco companies in response to a petition

Centre sends legal notice to Ajay, Shahrukh and Akshay

Centre sends legal notice to Ajay, Shahrukh and Akshay

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 4:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey informed the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court that the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has served legal notices to actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan for endorsing tobacco companies on October 20, 2023.

The notice was sent to these actors due to their involvement in advertisements for gutka companies.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The government took this action in response to a contempt petition that was filed urging action against these celebrities. 

The petitioner argued that despite being recipients of high-profile awards, these actors have been promoting products harmful to public health.

After listening to the petitioner, Motilal Yadav, the High Court instructed the government to take action on the petitioner's concerns. Despite the representation made on October 22, there was initially no action that had been taken, which led to the filing of a contempt petition.

In response to the petitioner's request, Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandy said in court proceedings on December 8 that the show-cause notices had been sent to the actors. The court also became aware of Amitabh Bachchan's legal action initiated against a gutka company as it continued to post his endorsement in the advertisements despite the actor having cancelled his contracts with it.

Earlier in August 2023, the court issued notices to the Cabinet Secretary, Chief Commissioner and Central Consumer Protection Authority, seeking contempt action for non-compliance with its September 2022 order and asked the petitioner to approach the government of India.

The next hearing will take place on May 9, 2024.

What is a surrogate advertisement?

Direct gutka advertising is banned in India due to its health risks. Companies bypass this through surrogate advertising. In surrogate advertising, actors promote the brand of Ghutka under seemingly unrelated products like flavoured betel nuts.

To end this loophole, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is taking action against such companies for surrogate ads. The Allahabad High Court intervened, issuing notices for non-compliance with advertising bans, which included notable awardees.

Also Read

Shah Rukh, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn issued notice in gutka ad case: HC told

Shah Rukh, Akshay, Salman and other celebrities wish PM Modi on birthday

Rajamouli to Akshay, many celebrities congratulate SRK for Jawan's success

Lehar Khan opens up about sharing screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan given Y+ security cover after death threats from gangsters

Two security personnel injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Union Budget 2023-24 highlights: Here's the complete overview of Budget

PM Modi launches Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth, all you need to know

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370; PM hails, Abdullah says disappointed

Ficci expects economy to grow at 7.5-8% this fiscal, 8% in 2024-25


In the same way, all three actors are involved in a surrogate advertisement where Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn promote Vimal Elaichi which is a mouth-freshner.

Although the company claims that the cardamom product, which also has saffron, is 100 per cent tobacco-free. The company urged that surrogate advertisement is not a violation of the COTPA - Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act to hire celebrities to endorse such products.
Topics : Shah Rukh Khan Akshay Kumar Ajay Devgn legal services Tobacco control

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon