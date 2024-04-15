Business Standard
Lok Sabha polls: ECI has seized over Rs 100 crore per day since March 1

Lok Sabha polls: The Election Commission of India seized Rs 3,475 cr during the entire 2019 Lok Sabha polls. This time it has seized Rs 4,650 crore already

Photo: Bloomberg

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reported the highest-ever seizures of inducements in the 75-year history of Lok Sabha elections in India. According to a press release issued by the ECI, the commission has seized Rs 100 crore each day since March 1, totalling an astonishing Rs 4,650 crore even before the commencement of polling. This represents a 34 per cent increase from the Rs 3,475 crore seized during the entire 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"With general elections 2024 underway, the ECI is on track for the highest-ever seizures of inducements recorded in the country's 75-year history of Lok Sabha elections," the ECI stated.
This total includes cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and other freebies. Notably, drugs and narcotics, under special scrutiny by the commission, comprise around 45 per cent of the seizures.

"The seizures are a critical part of the ECI's resolve to conduct the Lok Sabha elections free of inducements and electoral malpractices and to ensure a level playing field. Tightening, monitoring, and checking were among the focus of deliberations to ensure an inducement-free electoral process," the commission said.

Drugs and freebies saw the highest increase in seizures so far compared to the 2019 general elections. The ECI has seized drugs worth Rs 2,068.8 crore, up from Rs 1,279.9 crore in 2019, and freebies valued at Rs 1,142.49 crore, up from Rs 60.15 crore.

Around Rs 395.5 crore was seized in cash by the ECI, a significant drop from Rs 844 crore seized in the 2019 general elections.

Liquor seizures amounted to Rs 489.3 crore, up from Rs 304.6 crore in the last elections, while precious metals also saw a drop to Rs 562.1 crore, compared to Rs 987.11 crore in the last elections.

State-wise, the highest total amount seized so far (up to April 13) was in Rajasthan at Rs 778.5 crore, followed by Gujarat at Rs 605.33 crore, Tamil Nadu at Rs 460.8 crore, Maharashtra at Rs 431.3 crore, and Punjab at Rs 311.8 crore.

Goods and cash worth around Rs 236 crore were seized in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

In addition to seizing illicit funds, the commission has also taken stringent action against approximately 106 government servants found aiding politicians in their campaigns, thus violating the Model Code of Conduct.

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

