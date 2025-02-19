Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kerala to launch 1st project on collection, disposal of expired medicines

Kerala to launch 1st project on collection, disposal of expired medicines

The project titled ' nPROUD' (New Programme for Removal of Unused Drugs) will be inaugurated by Health Minister Veena George on February 22

medicine

The project is being implemented with the help of local bodies and Haritha Karma Sena members. (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Kerala government is all set to start a programme to collect expired and unused medicine from homes and dispose of them scientifically.

In a first in the country, the State Drugs Control Department is launching a project to scientifically collect expired and unused medicines from homes and dispose them.

The project titled ' nPROUD' (New Programme for Removal of Unused Drugs) will be inaugurated by Health Minister Veena George on February 22 in Kozhikode.

As part of the project, unused medicines will be collected from homes or facilities will be provided for their disposal at designated places. This is the first time such a project has been launched and implemented at the government level in the country. It is being implemented for the first time in the Kozhikode Corporation and Ulliyeri Panchayat of Kozhikode district government is planning to implement it statewide,Veena George said in a press release.

 

"Expired and unused medicines should not be thrown carelessly into the soil and water bodies. This leads to antimicrobial resistance, health problems and environmental pollution. The Drugs Control Department has taken up this and implemented it because there are no adequate systems in place to collect or scientifically process such medicines", she said.

Also Read

wayanad

Kerala to request extension for Rs 529.50 cr loan for Wayanad rehab

Doctor, Medical, Health care

Kerala govt allocates additional Rs 300 cr for integrated healthcare scheme

Rekhachithram

Rekhachithram OTT release: When and where to watch this crime thriller?

PremiumPhoto: Bloomberg

Legalising land leasing across states continues to face multiple hurdles

Class, Classroom, Education, School

Private university bill necessary in accordance with times: Kerala edu min

Several studies have indicated that unscientific disposal of unusable medicines leads to environmental pollution. Based on such studies, the Drugs Control Department has launched nProud to dispose of unused medicines by following the provisions of the Biomedical Waste Management Act and Rules.

Unused medicines are collected by visiting homes during certain months. In addition, the public can also deposit medicines in the blue boxes installed at permanent collection points. Unused medicines from wholesale and retail establishments and clinics should be brought to collection centers at pre-designated locations.

The project is being implemented with the help of local bodies and Haritha Karma Sena members.

The medicines collected in this way will be scientifically processed at the Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited (KEIL) waste treatment plant, which is approved by the Central and State Environment Departments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Fire, Fire accident

LIVE news: Over 30 injured after firecrackers explode at football ground in Kerala

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' category, AQI drops to 183

hospitals health hospital bed

Record outbreaks of acute stomach flu in India show lurking health risks

Electric vehicle, electric car, EV

Delhi gets 1st electric gramin sewa vehicle as part of green mobility push

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Pucca helipad every 45 km, airport every 150 km under new policy: MP CM

Topics : Kerala Kerala government Medicines Drug expiry dates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentApple iPhone SE Launch DateDRDO Internship 2025PAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon