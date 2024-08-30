Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / 'Chhatrapati Shivaji our deity': PM Modi apologises for statue collapse

'Chhatrapati Shivaji our deity': PM Modi apologises for statue collapse

The statue of the 17th century Maratha empire founder, located at the Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, came crashing down on Monday

PM Modi, Shivaji Statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Palghar, Maharashtra on Friday. (Photo: BJP)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his apologies over the collapse of the Shivaji Maharaj's statue in the coastal Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra last week. 

While addressing a rally in Palghar, Maharashtra, PM Modi said: “...The people revere Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a deity, they have been deeply hurt…I bow and offer my sincere apologies... Nothing holds a higher place than our own deities.”
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Congress, among other Opposition parties, have been raking the issue, demanding the PM's apology over the incident, which took place on Monday. The issue has ignited significant controversy in light of the impending Assembly elections in the state.

More From This Section

Ganesh Chaturthi festival

Bombay HC likely to ban use of PoP idols for Ganesh Chaturthi festival

Doctor Protest, Protest, Delhi Doctor Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest

35% of doctors, mostly women, feel unsafe at night shifts, says IMA survey

Demolition, construction,

Delhi's Okhla demolition: Residents say not enough time given to move out

Badlapur Protest

Badlapur sexual assault: SIT declares 2 trustees of school absconding

CBI

RG Kar rape-murder: CBI continues to quiz ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse

The statue of the 17th century Maratha empire founder, located at the Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg, came crashing down while winds were blowing at 45 km per hour, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said.

The statue was launched by PM Modi on Navy Day (December 4) last year. Shinde has assured that the statue will be rebuilt.

Investigations into statue collapse

The statue was designed and constructed by the Indian Navy, which has formed a panel to investigate the incident.

CM Shinde also announced that two committees have been formed to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, the police have booked the statue artist Jaydeep Apte, and the structural consultant, Chetan Patil under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The charges include cheating, attempted murder, culpable homicide, and endangering life or personal safety among others.

Incidentally, just six days prior to the incident, the Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) had raised concerns about rust accumulating on the now-collapsed statue in a letter sent to a Naval official.

Ahead of the PM's visit to Maharashtra today, the Congress party had put up posters at various places, demanding Modi’s apology.

Earlier today, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also visited the site where the statue collapsed.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi, FinTech Fest

LIVE news: PM Modi lays foundation stone of Rs 76,000 crore Vadhvan Port project in Palghar district

Modi, Narendra Modi, FinTech Fest

Global Fintech Fest highlights: India's fintech revolution is improving financial inclusion, says PM

Modi, Narendra Modi, FinTech Fest

Fintech has democratised financial services, success unmatched: PM Modi

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaking at a launch event for a report on the net impact of e-commerce on employment and consumer welfare

Supporting, buying goods from each other to help Indian firms: Piyush Goyal

Chirag Paswan, Chirag, Paswan

Chirag Paswan denies rift with BJP, says he's inseparable from PM Modi

Topics : Narendra Modi Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra government BJP BS Web Reports Chhatrapati Shivaji Shivaji statue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon