'Chhatrapati Shivaji our deity': PM Modi apologises for statue collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Palghar, Maharashtra on Friday. (Photo: BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his apologies over the collapse of the Shivaji Maharaj's statue in the coastal Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra last week.

While addressing a rally in Palghar, Maharashtra, PM Modi said: "...The people revere Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a deity, they have been deeply hurt…I bow and offer my sincere apologies... Nothing holds a higher place than our own deities."





The Congress, among other Opposition parties, have been raking the issue, demanding the PM's apology over the incident, which took place on Monday. The issue has ignited significant controversy in light of the impending Assembly elections in the state.





Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse

The statue of the 17th century Maratha empire founder, located at the Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg, came crashing down while winds were blowing at 45 km per hour, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said.

The statue was launched by PM Modi on Navy Day (December 4) last year. Shinde has assured that the statue will be rebuilt.

Investigations into statue collapse

The statue was designed and constructed by the Indian Navy, which has formed a panel to investigate the incident.

CM Shinde also announced that two committees have been formed to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, the police have booked the statue artist Jaydeep Apte, and the structural consultant, Chetan Patil under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The charges include cheating, attempted murder, culpable homicide, and endangering life or personal safety among others.

Incidentally, just six days prior to the incident, the Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) had raised concerns about rust accumulating on the now-collapsed statue in a letter sent to a Naval official.

Ahead of the PM's visit to Maharashtra today, the Congress party had put up posters at various places, demanding Modi’s apology.

Earlier today, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also visited the site where the statue collapsed.