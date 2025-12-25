Adani-promoted Navi Mumbai airport kicks off commercial flight operations

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Thursday began commercial operations, with its first passenger flights taking off and landing on the same morning.
The first arrival was an IndiGo flight 6E460 from Bengaluru, which landed at 8:00 am. The aircraft was welcomed with a water cannon salute, a traditional gesture used to mark special milestones in aviation.
Soon after, the airport handled its first departure. An IndiGo flight 6E882 to Hyderabad took off at 8:40 am, completing the airport’s first commercial arrival and departure cycle. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani was also present at the airport and he even clicked selfies with the passengers who deboarded the first flight.
15 departures scheduled for first day
Apart from IndiGo, three other carriers, including Air India Express, Akasa Air and Star Air will be operating from the new airport to nine destinations across India, news agency PTI reported. The Adani Group-promoted airport is scheduled to handle 15 departures on the first day, which also coincides with Christmas.
Initially, the facility will operate for 12 hours, between 8 am and 8 pm, with up to 24 scheduled daily departures to 13 destinations and the capability to manage up to 10 aircraft movements (arrivals and departures) per hour, the report said. The airport plans to move towards full 24-hour operations from February next year.
NMIA to reduce pressure on existing airport
The start of regular passenger services at Navi Mumbai International Airport is seen as a major step for India’s civil aviation sector. It is expected to ease pressure on the existing Mumbai airport and increase air travel capacity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
Operational after several delays
The foundation stone of Navi Mumbai International Airport was laid in 2018 and it was inaugurated on October 8 this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Since 2021, Adani Airports Holdings Limited, a unit of Adani Enterprises, has been in charge of building and preparing the airport for operations. After nearly eight years, including delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the airport started its operations today.
Navi Mumbai airport to handle 20 mn passengers
The design of the airport is inspired by India’s national flower, the lotus. The first of the airport’s five planned phases has been built at a cost of ₹19,650 crore. The airport covers 1,160 hectares and, in the first phase, will have one terminal and one runway. It will be able to handle 20 million passengers every year.
Once all five phases are completed, the airport is expected to serve up to 90 million passengers annually. It will also have dedicated cargo terminals and multiple transport connections.