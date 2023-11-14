Sensex (-0.50%)
CM Shinde consents to Kamakhya temple proposal in Maha: Himanta Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa , while interacting with a group of visiting journalists from Maharashtra, said he plans to build a Namghar, a place of worship for Vaishnavites, along with the temple.

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 1:21 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde has given consent to a proposal for providing land for the construction of a Kamakhya temple in the western state.
While interacting with a group of visiting journalists from Maharashtra recently, Sarma said he plans to build a Namghar, a place of worship for Vaishnavites, along with the temple.
"We want to build a good Kamakhya temple in Maharashtra. I have already spoken to (Eknath) Shinde. Maharashtra CM is a big devotee of Maa Kamakhya," he said in a video of the meeting shared on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.
The Kamakhya temple atop the Neelachal hill on the bank of the Brahmaputra river is one of the biggest and oldest Shakti Peeths in the country. This temple of Goddess Kamakhya is an important pilgrimage centre for tantric worshippers and Hindus.
When Shinde had visited Assam last time, Sarma requested him to provide land to construct a Kamakhya temple and Namghar in Maharashtra, the Assam chief minister said.
"Shinde invited me to Mumbai to discuss the matter of offering land. I have not got time yet to visit. Whenever I go, I will carry forward this discussion," he said.
Sarma also said the Assam government has land at Navi Mumbai and had initially planned to construct the temple there.
"However, when Shinde became CM, I hoped that we could build a beautiful temple if we get a better land," he added.
Asked whether Shinde will pay a visit to the Kamakhya temple before the Lok Sabha polls next year, Sarma said: "I have seen a deep faith for Maa on his face. I told him to keep coming because the relationship between the son and mother will then remain good."

The Assam CM also informed the visiting journalists that the state government is developing a Kamakhya corridor at Rs 600 crore like the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himanta Biswa Sarma Maharashtra BJP Elections Assam

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 12:36 PM IST

