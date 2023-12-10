Sensex (0.44%)
Condoning terror acts a great disservice to human rights cause: NHRC chief

In his address at an event to mark Human Rights Day at Bharat Mandapam, Justice Mishra also said the ethical ramifications of advancing technologies are "matter of grave concern"

terrorism, terrorists, arms, ammunitions

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 11:46 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Terrorism causes grave violation of human rights of citizens in the entire world, and condoning or sympathising with terror acts and terrorists is a "great disservice" to the cause of human rights, NHRC Chairperson Justice (Retd) Arun Kumar Mishra said on Sunday.
In his address at an event to mark Human Rights Day at Bharat Mandapam, Justice Mishra also said the ethical ramifications of advancing technologies are "matter of grave concern".
The occasion also marked the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest at the event hosted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) that was attended by several other dignitaries. UN Resident Coordinator in India Shombi Sharp also was present on the dais.
Justice Mishra emphasised that "Universal Declaration of Human Rights contain ideals that conform to our values".
He also underlined that a "dramatic rise in inequality" and the triple crisis of climate, biodiversity and pollution require immediate attention.
He added that the challenges of modern technologies weave through the fabric of contemporary society.
"New digital technologies have transformed the way people live and helped drive progress of all sustainable goals. Internet is useful but has a dark side, infringing upon privacy through the spread of hate speech, misinformation undermining democratic process," Justice Mishra said.
He also pointed to violence against women and children in the online space.
"If maliciously used, it (Internet) can fuel divisions within and between communities and undermine human rights," the NHRC chief said.
Justice Mishra said, "Terrorism causes grave violation of human rights of citizens in the whole world. It has been seen that innocent people suffer."

"Condoning or sympathising with terror activities and terrorists is a great disservice to cause of human rights. (We) must not glorify or sympathise with them," he asserted.
In his address, the NHRC chairperson also said that women and children must be kept at the centre of sustainable development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Terrorism terrorists NHRC National Human Rights Commission

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 11:46 AM IST

