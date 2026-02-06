Friday, February 06, 2026 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Congress takes dig at PM after Trump repeats claim of ending India-Pak war

Congress took dig at Prime Minister Modi saying 'his good friend in Washington DC' is fast moving to the century mark of saying that he had intervened to halt Op Sindoor on May 10, 2025

Jairam Ramesh

The opposition party also lashed out at Modi over his address in the Rajya Sabha when he replied to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump repeated his claim that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan last year, saying the PM's "good friend in Washington DC" is fast moving to the century mark of stating that he had intervened to halt Operation Sindoor and yet he maintains "complete silence".

The opposition party also lashed out at Modi over his address in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday when he replied to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address, saying he is a prisoner of his own pet hates and answered none of the serious questions raised by the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in the Upper House.

 

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The PM revealed yet again last evening in the Rajya Sabha what a huge bundle of insecurities, what a perennial peddler of lies, what a storehouse of prejudices, and what a source of sheer bile and poison he is. One thing is clear. He can continue to proclaim that he is a great man. But the more he does so, it becomes more and more obvious that he is not and can never be a good man."  "To say that his 97-minute speech was pathetic is to make an understatement. He is a prisoner of his own pet hates. He answered none of the serious questions raised by the LOP in the Rajya Sabha," Ramesh said on X.

Meanwhile "his good friend in Washington DC" is fast moving to the century mark of saying that he had intervened to halt Op Sindoor on May 10, 2025," he said.

"And yet the Prime Minister maintains his complete silence on this issue - like he does on his infamous clean-chit to China on June 19, 2020 after over twenty jawans were martyred in Eastern Ladakh," Ramesh said  His remarks come after Trump repeated twice in a single day the claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan last year.

"In one year, I've ended eight raging wars, such as (the war between) Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Armenia and Azerbaijan," Trump said at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.

Later, in a post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated the claim that he stopped a nuclear war from breaking out between India and Pakistan.

"The United States is the most powerful Country in the World. I completely rebuilt its Military in my First Term, including new and many refurbished nuclear weapons. I also added Space Force and now, continue to rebuild our Military at levels never seen before. We are even adding Battleships, which are 100 times more powerful than the ones that roamed the Seas during World War II -- The Iowa, Missouri, Alabama, and others. I have stopped Nuclear Wars from breaking out across the World between Pakistan and India, Iran and Israel, and Russia and Ukraine," Trump posted.

The US President has claimed several times that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan. He has been making the assertion repeatedly, on various platforms in the US and around the world, since May 10 last year when he announced on social media that India and Pakistan agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 10:34 AM IST

