Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas ropes in 49 members from rival law firm IndusLaw

Following the latest hiring, CAM will have a nearly 130-strong capital markets team, one of the largest in the industry

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) has roped in 49 members from rival law firm IndusLaw in a bid to cement its leadership position in the capital market practice space. The team will be led by partner Manan Lahoty, with eight more partners joining across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

Lahoty was a partner at IndusLaw since 2019 and earlier spent close to a decade at Luthra & Luthra.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Such large movements between law firms are not uncommon, but this is pegged as the biggest move this year. The development comes amid a boom in equity capital raising this year.

The capital mobilised via equity capital market (ECM) activity jumped 2.5 times to $29.5 billion—the highest-ever semi-annual total in terms of proceeds. ECM comprises initial public offerings (IPO), follow-on offerings, such as block deals, follow-on public offerings (FPOs) and qualified institutional placements (QIPs).

Moreover, companies looking to cumulatively mobilise over Rs 1 trillion are waiting for market regulator Sebi’s approval. Industry players said several more companies are currently in the process of filing their offer documents.

Cyril Shroff, managing partner, CAM, said, “We are excited about the significant growth and market leadership that our capital markets practice will assume with this development. Capital markets, one of the four major practices of the firm, will be a significant practice of scale.”

Following the latest hiring, CAM will have a nearly 130-strong capital markets team, one of the largest in the industry.

More From This Section

LIVE news: NCLAT gives nod to Rs 158 crore settlement between BCCI and Byju's

IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra, MP; orange alert for Kerala, Himachal

Meet Kandi Srinivasa Reddy: Congress leader in US H-1B visa lottery rigging

LIVE news: Govt misleading Parliament over including Bihar quota in 9th schedule, says Tejashwi

Ghatkopar reminder: Thane hoarding collapse injures three amid new rules


Manan Lahoty, who will soon head the capital markets practice at CAM, said, “The coming together of the top two teams on such a massive scale is unprecedented. This will have a striking impact on the Indian capital markets fraternity—clients as well as lawyers.”

Also Read

In big relief to law graduates, SC caps advocate enrolment fee at Rs 700

State bar councils cannot charge sky-high fees for enrolling lawyers: SC

CLAT 2025: Registration to start from today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2024: T'gana LAW and PG Law result to be declared today

Hunter Biden's lawyers expected in court for hearing before gun trial

Topics : Lawyers Law firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon