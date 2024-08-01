Decoded: What is 'Dark Tourism' and why has Kerala Police warned against it

At least 256 people have been confirmed dead, and more than 200 others sustained injuries following major landslides in the hilly regions near Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district, according to Kerala Health Minister Veena George. The army has rescued approximately 1,000 individuals, while 220 people remain unaccounted for as rescue operations enter their third day.

On Tuesday, heavy rains triggered three landslides in Wayanad, severely impacting the villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha.

Kerala authorities are advising the public to steer clear of the affected areas, warning that ‘dark tourism’ could impede vital rescue efforts. “Please refrain from visiting disaster areas for sightseeing. It will disrupt rescue operations. For assistance, dial 112,” Kerala Police cautioned in a message on X.

What is dark tourism?

Dark tourism, which has gained increasing attention in recent years, especially through TV shows like Chernobyl and The Dark Tourist, refers to the practice of visiting locations associated with death, suffering, tragedy, or something unusual. These sites might include cemeteries, mausoleums, disaster zones, battlefields, memorials, prisons, execution sites, and crime scenes.

Prominent dark tourism sites include Auschwitz Concentration Camp in Poland, a harrowing reminder of the Holocaust and the atrocities committed during that time. Another notable site is Chernobyl in Ukraine, the location of a catastrophic nuclear disaster that now draws visitors intrigued by its eerie history and abandoned structures.

Ground Zero in New York, the memorial for the victims of the 9/11 attacks, stands as a symbol of both tragedy and resilience. Additionally, the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan commemorates the victims of the atomic bombing in 1945, serving as a site for reflection and a call for peace.

Why is dark tourism popular?

Dark tourism appeals to many because it offers an emotional connection to sites of tragedy. Visitors often seek to engage deeply with the history and culture of a location, connecting with the emotions of those who experienced the events. By visiting these sites, people can tangibly engage with the past, pay their respects, and reflect on the significance of historical events.

These sites also provide unique experiences distinct from typical tourist attractions, sparking curiosity due to their unusual and unknown nature. Additionally, visiting such sites often prompts introspection about life, death, and mortality, while also serving as a ‘reality check’, helping visitors appreciate their own lives by confronting the gravity of past tragedies.

Role of social media



Social media plays a significant role in the popularity of dark tourism, influencing both the motivations for visiting these sites and the behaviour of tourists once they arrive. Social media platforms amplify the visibility of dark tourism destinations. Posts, photos, and videos shared by users can generate interest and curiosity, encouraging others to visit these sites.

The rise of social media influencers has led to a trend where individuals visit dark tourism sites not only for educational purposes but also for the sake of content creation. This can often result in a focus on aesthetics and personal branding rather than a respectful engagement with the site’s history. Influencers frequently share visually striking images or videos from these locations, which can attract their followers to visit as well.