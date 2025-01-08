Business Standard

Delhi's air quality remains in 'Very Poor' category, AQI stands at 322

Delhi's air quality remains in 'Very Poor' category, AQI stands at 322

An intense cold wave swept through Delhi early Wednesday, causing a sharp drop in temperatures and bringing chilly winds

Pollution, India Pollution

The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday, with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 322, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar). This marked an increase from the AQI of 308 on Tuesday. Despite rainfall over the past few days, Delhiites experienced no respite from the worsening air quality.  Safar-India categorises AQI levels as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has warned that prolonged exposure to high pollution levels can lead to severe respiratory illnesses.  Delhi grapples with cold wave and dense fog  An intense cold wave swept through Delhi early Wednesday, causing a sharp drop in temperatures and bringing chilly winds. Many residents sought refuge in night shelters.    ALSO READ: Delhi wakes up to dense fog as severe cold wave grips Northern India   The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for 'very dense fog,' warning of significantly reduced visibility. Travel disruptions are expected, akin to last week when numerous flights and trains were delayed or cancelled due to adverse conditions.  Grap measures adjusted as AQI improves  The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) recently withdrew Stage-III measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) for Delhi-NCR, citing improved meteorological conditions and a decline in AQI levels. However, Stage-I and Stage-II measures remain in effect.  The Sub-Committee on Grap, after reviewing data from the IMD and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), noted that better wind speeds had contributed to a gradual improvement in air quality.

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

