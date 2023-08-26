Delhi airport runs out of parking spots for planes for the G20 summit

Parking constraints at the Delhi airport have led the government to direct airlines to either reschedule or cancel over a thousand commercial flights during the G20 summit scheduled in September. The government has directed airlines to cut a quarter of their flight frequency during the same time.

The decision, set to affect flights from September 8-10, was taken as the Delhi airport does not have sufficient aircraft parking spots to simultaneously cater to the parking demands of commercial flights and the flights of G20 delegates who will fly in and out of the capital on the dates above.

The Delhi airport, the largest airport in the country, has nearly 220 parking stands. However, all of these spots are utilised due to a surge in air traffic. Additionally, 50 aircraft are grounded in Delhi due to GoFirst's engine woes and bankruptcy. This has resulted in a crunch for parking spots at the airport.

The G20 Summit, with India holding the presidency this year, will occur on September 9 and 10. It will include numerous meetings between heads of state, invitees and various officials.

The heads of state of over 30 countries, including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, will participate in the summit.

This year, the theme for the G20 Summit is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which translates to "One Earth, One Family, One Future."

The G20 cohort includes leaders from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, UK, US and the European Union.