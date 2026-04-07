Delhi Assembly security breach: Accused wanted attention for missing nephew

Sarabjit Singh forcefully entered the premises of the Delhi Assembly with a car to grab Delhi Police's attention to the case of his missing nephew, police sources said on Tuesday.

Sarabjit Singh was arrested, and a case was registered against him for breaching the security of the Delhi Assembly.

According to Delhi Police, his nephew had been missing since April 1, and a missing person's report was lodged at the Hari Nagar police station.

Sarabjit stated that he believed a high-ranking official would be present at the Assembly who would listen to his case.

As he was unfamiliar with the routes in Delhi, he paid two taxi drivers ₹2,000 to sit in his car and provide directions after he left the Assembly. The accused planned to proceed to Parliament after leaving the Assembly.

Although his family claims he is mentally disturbed. His wife has submitted a medical prescription from Shahjahanpur indicating that he is undergoing treatment; the police are currently verifying this information.

Sarabjit has undergone a medical examination and is set to be produced before the Tis Hazari Court. He has exhibited extremely violent behaviour; throughout the night, while confined in the police station lock-up, he repeatedly rattled the metal grilles, screaming and creating a ruckus, police said.

Sarabjit is a physically robust individual and is financially well-off; he purchased a brand-new Tata Sierra vehicle in February.

As he entered the Legislative Assembly complex alone, he was not accompanied by anyone. No weapon was recovered from him.

No involvement on the part of these two individuals has been established in this case; however, as a precautionary measure, their interrogation is still ongoing.

According to the police, his Call Detail Records (CDRs) are being retrieved, and his interrogation is currently underway.

The accused was booked under charges of attempted murder.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, at around 2:10 pm, when a white-coloured car forcefully entered the premises of the Delhi Assembly through Gate Number 2.

A pan-Delhi hunt was launched, and at around 4:15 pm, the vehicle was intercepted in the area of Roop Nagar. The accused, identified as Sarabjit Singh (aged 37 years), resident of Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended along with two other persons.