Delhi draft electoral roll excludes 4.77 mn names, claims open till Sep 30

Delhi's draft electoral roll was published Monday, with 4.77 million electors out of 14.5 million of the city's voters excluded.

Delhi chief electoral officer said those excluded can file their claims till September 30 through Form 6 and supporting documents. The final roll is due November 4.

Claims and objections will be examined, and the notice and disposal process will be on till October 29, according to the revised Election Commission schedule.

The draft roll contains around 9.75 million electors whose enumeration forms were received and digitised under the Special Intensive Revision through a house-to-house exercise, which began on June 30 and ended on August 17.

Forms of around 67.18 per cent of Delhi's 1,45,10,299 electors were digitised during the process.

The remaining 4.77 million electors were categorised as "uncollectable" under Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) and do not figure in the draft roll.

The extent of digitisation varied considerably across the city's 70 Assembly constituencies.

While Rohini recorded the highest rate of digitisation at 83.43 per cent, Tughlakabad had the lowest at 52.15 per cent.

The SIR was undertaken to prepare an electoral roll through house-to-house enumeration.

Electors whose forms were not received during the exercise have been allowed to seek inclusion through the claims and objections process.