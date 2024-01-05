Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Indian Olympic Association appoints ex-IPL official Raghuram Iyer as CEO

'After careful consideration and thorough interviews with the shortlisted candidates, the nomination committee unanimously selected Mr Raghuram Iyer for the role of CEO,' the IOA said in a statement

Indian Olympic Association (IOA)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday appointed Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals' former official Raghuram Iyer as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), a year after it was due and following repeated reminders from the IOC.
The IOA said Iyer was appointed as its CEO after a "meticulous selection process conducted by the nomination committee".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"After careful consideration and thorough interviews with the shortlisted candidates, the nomination committee unanimously selected Mr Raghuram Iyer for the role of CEO," the IOA said in a statement.
"His wealth of experience and proven track record in sports management and administration makes him an ideal candidate to lead the IOA in its mission to promote and develop Olympic sports in India," it said.
Iyer had earlier served as CEO of IPL sides Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiants.
As per the new Constitution drafted by a Supreme Court-constituted panel and approved by the IOC, the IOA was to appoint a CEO who would perform the functions of the erstwhile secretary general, within a month after taking charge of the new executive council led by PT Usha on December 10, 2022.
The IOA had received flak from the International Olympic Council (IOC) for not filling up the crucial post for nearly one year.
IOA joint secretary and All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey had been discharging the functions of the CEO. The CEO will be an ex-officio member of the Executive Council without voting rights.

Also Read

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

IPL 2024 auction: Players Rajasthan Royals could target for strategic squad

Rahul, Iyer fitness update: Shreyas, KL likely to miss Asia Cup 2023

Champions League 2023-24 full schedule, teams, live streaming in India

Asia Cup: Important to be in present says Shreyas Iyer on injury recovery

PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha on Jan 29, over 10 million registrations so far

Almost 200 people falling prey to cyber frauds every day: Delhi Police

Gems, jewellery industry to help Maha become $1 trn economy by 2030: Dy CM

SJVN Green Energy to supply 200 MW solar power to Uttarakhand Power Corp

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra reaches out to 100 million people: Govt

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Olympic Association Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals International Olympic Committee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon