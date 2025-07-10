Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 07:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi wraps up five-nation trip after concluding visit to Namibia

PM Modi wraps up five-nation trip after concluding visit to Namibia

'A highly productive & successful 5-nation tour to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia concludes,' the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X

PM modi with Namibia prez

India and Namibia inked a MoU on setting up an Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Namibia and another pact on cooperation in the field of health and medicine. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Windhoek
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for home after wrapping up his visit to Namibia, during which he addressed a Joint Session of the Namibian parliament.

Namibia was the final stop of his five-nation visit.

"A highly productive & successful 5-nation tour to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia concludes," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X. 

PM Modi has emplaned for New Delhi, it said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi held talks with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah that focused on imparting a new momentum to the bilateral ties.

 

Also Read

In this image released by PMO on July 9, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during a Joint Session of the Parliament of the Republic of Namibia, in Windhoek

PM Modi uses cricket references in Namibia, wishes luck for 2027 World Cup

PM Modi in Naimibia

India-Africa must shape future through partnership, not dominance: PM Modi

PM modi with Namibia prez

PM Modi holds talks with Namibia President; digi tech, defence in focus

PM Modi in Naimibia

PM Modi conferred with Namibia's top civilian award in special ceremony

Bharat Bandh, general strike

Bharat Bandh LIVE news updates: Public transport affected in various parts of India

Following the talks between the two leaders, India and Namibia inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on setting up an Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Namibia and another pact on cooperation in the field of health and medicine. 

Namibia has also joined the India-backed CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure) and the Global Biofuels Alliance.

Later, addressing a Joint Session of the Parliament of the Republic of Namibia, PM Modi said Africa must not be just a source of raw material but "lead in value creation and sustainable growth".

Underlining that India values Africa's role in world affairs, he said the two sides must act together to create a future defined not by power and dominance, but by partnership and dialogue. 

During the visit, Modi was also conferred with Namibia's highest civilian award, the 'Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis', by President Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Named after the Welwitschia Mirabilis, a unique and ancient desert plant endemic to Namibia, the order symbolises resilience, longevity and the enduring spirit of the Namibian people.

This was Modi's first visit to Namibia and the third-ever prime ministerial visit from India to the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM

Gujarat bridge collapse: CM announces ₹4 lakh aid for families of victims

indian railways, IRCTC, Cancellation

Railway Recruitment Boards to offer 50,000 appointments, says ministry

Enforcement Directorate

ED raids Haryana firm linked to illegal betting, freezes ₹284 crore assets

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Tharoor shares survey showing public support for him as UDF''s CM face

A recent tender floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) took a curious turn as invalid bank documents submitted by a prominent bidder landed an important project in trouble. SECI, a government enterprise under the ministry of new and rene

Uttarakhand cabinet clears geothermal energy policy to boost RE goals

Topics : Narendra Modi Namibia bilateral ties Africa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon