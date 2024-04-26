Delhi HC tells aviation regulator to deregister Go First aircraft in 5 days

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the civil aviation regulator to deregister planes leased to Go First within five working days, giving respite to the lessors.

This means that the airline has to give back all 54 aircraft to the lessors if its Resolution Professional does not challenge the order or ask for the stay of the order.

Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju also refused the request of the Resolution Professional (RP), represented by Advocate Diwakar Maheshwari, to keep the operation of the order in abeyance for a week to enable them to file an appeal before the Division Bench of the court.

"The five days will start from Monday so you have time to approach the court," Justice Ganju remarked.

Disposing of a batch of pleas moved by the lessors, Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju also set aside the communication letters issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the civil aviation regulator, declining to process new registration applications of the lessors.

The court ordered that all maintenance tasks in respect of the aircraft shall be undertaken by the lessors and all of their authorised representatives up to and until the time the aircraft are de-registered and exported, in pursuance of Rule 32A of the Aircraft Rules.

“The respondent DGCA and respondent Airport Authority of India (AAI) shall assist the petitioner lessors and grant them access to the airports…” the court said.

The court also restrained the airline and its representatives from accessing or entering or in any manner operating or flying any of the aircraft.

The RP and Go First have also been restrained from removing, replacing, and taking out any accessories, spare parts, documents, records, materials, etc., from the aircraft.

The RP has to furnish details regarding the maintenance of the aircraft to the lessors, and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) will now have to communicate with the lessors regarding the export of aircraft and airworthiness of the equipment. Lessors who do not wish to export their aircraft can move the court to take appropriate steps.

“The respondent RP shall forthwith provide up-to-date information and documentation in relation to the aircraft, and the petitioner lessors are permitted to export aircraft as per the Aircraft Act, Aircraft Rules, and applicable laws,” the court said.

The airline may now ask for a stay of the orders, said a lawyer from the lessors' side.

Go First lessors on 5 October last year had requested the Delhi High Court for the deregistration of their aircraft in light of a recent notification by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) that exempted aircraft, engines, and airframes from a moratorium under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

The lessors had said it was the primary duty of the DGCA to either reaffirm their position by virtue of this new event or change it. “The resolution professional (RP) or the committee of creditors (CoC) plays a tertiary role. It is essentially the DGCA’s decision,” counsel representing one of the lessors said.

Advocate Anjana Gosain, representing the DGCA, had said they would abide by the court’s decision. “As a government entity, we have to act responsibly. Thus, based on the recent notification, we will follow this honourable court’s interpretation. There has never been a different stand, so why do the lessors have these apprehensions?” she said.

The MCA on 3 October excluded all transactions and contracts concerning aircraft and their engines from the moratorium under Section 14 of the IBC. This directive empowers lessors to promptly retrieve their aircraft from airlines.

The National Company Law Tribunal on 8 April this year gave another 60-day extension to Go First to complete its insolvency process, which is the third extension sought by Go First. The NCLT had on 23 November 2023, extended the insolvency process of grounded airline Go First by 90 days.

The extension started on 6 November 2023, and ended on 4 February 2024. Then, Go First sought an extension from 4 February to 4 April 2024.

According to Section 12(1) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the insolvency process should be completed within 180 days or within the extended period of 90 days and mandatorily be completed within 330 days including any extension and the time taken in legal proceedings.

Sharjah-based aviation company Sky One and domestic airline SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh along with an entity called Busy Bee Airways, which is owned by Nishant Pitti- owner of online travel portal EaseMyTrip, are the two bidders for the airline.

“We have acknowledged the judgment issued by the Delhi High Court on 26 April 2024. We will review the details of the order once we receive the official document. Following this review, we will evaluate our position and consider any necessary adjustments to our proposed offer for Go Air. Our commitment remains to proceed in a manner that respects the legal process and aligns with our strategic objectives,” a Busy Bee representative said on X.

Aircraft lessors had expressed dissatisfaction over the past months after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in May prohibited them from reclaiming their planes from Go First. Go First ceased flight operations on 3 May after submitting an insolvency application to the tribunal.

Aircraft lessors, including Pembroke Aviation, Accipiter Investments Aircraft 2, EOS Aviation, and SMBC Aviation, filed a petition in May 2023 before the Delhi High Court, seeking directions to release the planes leased to the insolvent airline.

“Following the order of the Delhi High Court, the DGCA will have to take necessary steps for de-registration of Aircraft within 5 working days as per sub-rule 7 of rule 30 of Aircraft Rules, 1937, for which lessor will have to move a fresh application with DGCA. Once de-registration of aircraft is complete, the lessor must comply with rule 32(a) of Aircraft Rules, 1937 relating to any outstanding payments and safety of aircraft operations post which they will be allowed to export aircraft out of India,” Haroon Asrar, Partner, Solomon & Co said.