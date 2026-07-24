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Home / India News / Delhi HC to hear PIL against internet shutdown around Jantar Mantar

Delhi HC to hear PIL against internet shutdown around Jantar Mantar

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been protesting in the heart of Delhi since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the Neet paper leak

Delhi High Court

The PIL was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia by the counsel for the petitioner (Photo: Twitter)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 12:21 PM IST

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The Delhi High Court will on Friday hear a public interest litigation (PIL) against internet shutdown around Jantar Mantar, where the CJP is protesting against alleged examination irregularities.

The PIL was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia by the counsel for the petitioner. 

"This is a PIL against internet shutdown at Jantar Mantar," the lawyer said, urging the bench to take up the matter at 2.30 pm.

"Alright," the bench responded.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been protesting in the heart of Delhi since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the Neet paper leak.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi High Court Internet shutdown Jantar Mantar

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 12:21 PM IST

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