Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 07:59 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi HC to pass order over tabling of CAG reports in Assembly on Jan 24

Delhi HC to pass order over tabling of CAG reports in Assembly on Jan 24

The senior lawyers for the speaker and the Delhi government opposed the passing of such a direction by the court and said there was no urgency to table the reports at this stage

Delhi High Court

The court reserved the order on January 16 after hearing all the parties. | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court will on January 24 pass order on a plea by Delhi opposition MLAs seeking a sitting of the Delhi assembly for tabling CAG reports.

Justice Sachin Datta would pronounce the judgement.

Opposition leader Vijender Gupta and BJP MLAs -- Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Kumar Bajpai and Jitendra Mahajan -- filed the petition last year and sought a direction to the speaker to call a sitting of the assembly for the purpose of tabling the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports.

The petitioners filed the plea through advocates Neeraj and Satya Ranjan Swain.

 

The senior lawyers for the speaker and the Delhi government opposed the passing of such a direction by the court and said there was no urgency to table the reports at this stage when the assembly elections were due to be held soon.

Also Read

Dry Day, Alcohol, Hard drinks, No alcohol

Delhi govt declares 'dry days' from Feb 3-5, Feb 8 due to Assembly polls

Modi, Narendra Modi

Delhi polls: BJP gears up for rallies, PM Modi, top leaders to campaign

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Employment for Delhi's youths to be my top priority in next term: Kejriwal

Gopal Rai, Gopal

Delhiites wants to keep BJP out, won't let Cong split AAP votes: Gopal Rai

bonfire, winter, cold winter, Delhi Winter

Delhi's maximum temperature notch above normal at 27.7 degrees Celsius

In a reply, the assembly secretariat said no useful purpose would be served in laying CAG reports before the assembly when its tenure was ending in February and no judicial order could be passed to the speaker in matters of internal functioning of the legislative assembly.

During a hearing held on January 13, the court said the CAG reports should have been promptly placed before the assembly for discussion and the state government "dragging its feet" on the issue raised "doubts on its bonafides".

The court reserved the order on January 16 after hearing all the parties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

LIVE news: HPCL reports Q3 net profit at Rs 3,023 cr, revenue at Rs 1.10 trillion

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Of 29 MoUs signed in Davos, only 1 co from outside India: Aaditya Thackeray

Indian Flag

Republic Day 2025: Chief Guest, theme, history, significance and more

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

India's heritage inspires world: Rahul on Stalin's 'iron age' remark

Highway, Road

NHAI to spend over Rs 15,000 crore on Uttar Pradesh highways upgrade

Topics : Delhi cag Delhi Assembly

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon