close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi HC upholds levying GST on auto ride through platforms like Uber

Court ruled there was no discrimination on the basis of the mode of booking and observed that the service provided by the individual supplier is only one facet of the bundle of services assured by ECO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Autos

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 6:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court has upheld the Centre's decision to levy GST on the services offered by an auto-rickshaw or other non-air-conditioned carriages through electronic commerce operators like Uber.

A bench headed by Justice Manmohan dismissed the petitions of Uber India Systems Private Ltd and others challenging the 2021 central government notifications making fare in respect of a booking through the platform of an electronic commerce operator (ECO) for an auto-rickshaw ride or a bus ride exigible to tax.

The court said ECOs form a class which is "distinct" from an individual service provider and the notifications, which take away an earlier exemption from tax levy, are in compliance with the object of the GST law to levy tax on every transaction of supply of goods and services.

"The Petitioners have not disputed the aforesaid stated objective of the GST law that every transaction must be taxed. Therefore, the impugned Notifications, which seek to withdraw the exemption and tax the consumers who elect to avail a ride in the auto rickshaw or a non-air-conditioned stage carriage through ECOs, is in conformity with the stated objective of the (GST) Act of 2017," said a bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, in the order passed on April 12.

"This Court has already opined and held that the ECOs are a distinct class and the Respondents are well within their jurisdiction to exclude the said class from exemption. There is no vested right in the ECOs to claim the continuation of exemption. Therefore, in the opinion of this Court, the classification between ECO and the individual service provider has a rational nexus with the object sought to be achieved by the Act of 2017," it said.

Besides Uber India, the other petitioners were Pragatisheel Auto Rickshaw Driver Union and IBIBO Group Private Limited along with Make My Trip (India) Private Limited.

Also Read

Delhi HC upholds notifications imposing GST on Ola, Uber auto rides

As Uber, Ola continue tussle with state govts, cabbies try different route

Uber adds rear seatbelt reminder, SOS integration with cops in India

Uber Technologies to focus on 2023 profits as pandemic pain eases

Apply for Maharashtra licence in 3 weeks, Supreme Court tells Uber

Mayawati demands high-level probe into encounter of Atiq Ahmad's son

People of country want change of power, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Pro-Khalistan protests: UK not doing enough, say former diplomats

Mask mandates for children may do more harm than good: Public health expert

No indications variant XBB.1.16 leading to infection among kids: Bhardwaj

Uber India had contended the notifications were violative of Article 14 (equality before law) of the Constitution of India as they failed to satisfy the test of reasonable classification.

It was stated that no differentiation in tax treatment can be created between passenger transport services rendered by auto drivers facilitated through e-commerce platforms versus passenger transport services rendered by auto drivers offline.

The court ruled there was no discrimination on the basis of the mode of booking and observed that the service provided by the individual supplier is only one facet of the bundle of services assured by the ECOs to the consumer.

The ECOs are providing bundle of services such as security, digital payments, etc and partake a charge/commission from both the consumers and the individual supplier, it added.

The court also noted that Uber and similarly placed ECOs were already paying GST on services supplied through them for motor vehicles, including motor cycle other than auto rickshaw.

"In view of the aforesaid findings, we are of the view that the Petitioner 1, 2 and 3 are not entitled to the reliefs as sought in the writ petitions. Therefore, the present batch of writ petitions are dismissed," it said.

Topics : Delhi High Court | GST | auto rickshaw | Uber

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon