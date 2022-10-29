Mumbai records 132 new Covid-19 infections, 0 death in last 24 hours

-
Mumbai on Saturday recorded 132 new cases of coronavirus which raised the tally of infections in the metropolis to 11,53,860, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 19,738 with no new deaths being reported. The count of recoveries reached 11,33,561. For the first time after October 22, the daily new cases in the city surged over the 100-mark.
During Diwali, daily cases had dropped to as low as 32. Mumbai currently has 561 active cases. As many as 146 patients recovered from the infection since previous evening. As many as 4,994 swab samples were tested during the same period.
The recovery rate stands at 98.2 per cent, while the caseload doubling rate or period is 9,803 days.
First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 20:37 IST
