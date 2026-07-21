Protesters continue sit-in at Jantar Mantar; CJP vows to continue agitation

A day after the 'Chalo Sansad' march was met with lathi-charge, tear gas, and police barricades, protesters continued their sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, with Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke vowing to stay put until the government accepts their demands for education reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Even as CJP members met with Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday, the protest showed no signs of slowing, with hundreds of supporters remaining at the site overnight and more expected to join through the day.

CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, who met Nadda along with party spokesperson Saurav Das, said the meeting with the government ended without any outcome. "We did not receive any response. Five hours were wasted. If the government wants to talk to us, they will now have to come here," Ranka told ANI.

Speaking about Monday's clashes, Ranka alleged that the police had used excessive force against protesters.

"It was just the police who used lathis. Our youths were beaten up, their heads cracked open, and they were dragged on the streets. Sonam sir's wife, Gitanjali ma'am's hair was pulled in order to drag her out of the truck... Ribs of one of our volunteers were shattered. We had never expected or seen such brutality. Delhi Police crossed all limits yesterday. Clearly, they were given instructions to beat up people," he said.

“This will further expand the protest. More people will come to Delhi. We will not move from here until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," Ranka added.

Activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk, who remains admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, said he will continue his hunger strike after seeing the brutality on protestors marching to the Parliament. In a handwritten note on X, Wangchuk wrote, "Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting Youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast until the youth leaders are allowed to meet the Parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or I am allowed to meet them here at the Hospital.”

ALSO READ: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke detained by police during 'Sansad Chalo' march Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has stepped up security around Jantar Mantar as the protest entered its second day. More than 118 police personnel, including several senior officers, were injured and around 70 protesters, including Dipke, were detained during Monday's violence, police said. An FIR has also been registered against unidentified persons in connection with alleged stone-pelting, vandalism of police vehicles and violence near Regal Cinema in Connaught Place during the march.

Day 1 of Monsoon Session faces Opposition uproar

The march to Parliament coincided with the first day of the Monsoon Session, which faced repeated adjournments and was disrupted by Opposition members who raised slogans against the government over the alleged Neet paper leak, problems faced by students, and the alleged theft of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. A few gates of Parliament were briefly closed on Monday as the crowd of protesters attempting to march to the complex swelled nearby.

The Centre plans to introduce several key bills, including the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to criminalise insulting the national song, Vande Mataram.

The government is also expected to reintroduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which was defeated in April. The proposed legislation seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 seats and implement 33 per cent reservation for women.