Over 50 Delhi schools receive bomb threats; second such scare this week

Over 50 Delhi schools receive bomb threats; second such scare this week

Police teams, supported by fire services and bomb disposal squads, swiftly began search operations after receiving the alerts

school, gate, delhi school, bomb threat

New Delhi: Security personnel at the Ahlcon International School that received a bomb threat, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 50 schools across the national capital received bomb threats via e-mail on Wednesday morning, police sources told news agency ANI. While authorities have not released the full list of affected institutions, one school in Malviya Nagar and another in Najafgarh were among those targeted.
 
Police, along with fire services and bomb disposal squads, immediately launched search operations after the alerts were received. According to PTI, the Delhi Fire Services confirmed distress calls from two schools- SKV in Malviya Nagar and Andhra School in Prasad Nagar- around 7:40 am and 7:42 am, after which reports began emerging from other parts of the city.
 

Second such incident in a week

This marks the second wave of threats in less than a week. On August 18, at least 32 schools in Delhi had received similar e-mails, forcing parents to rush to campuses to collect their children. Institutions targeted that day included Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka, Modern Convent School, and ShreeRam World School in Sector 10, Dwarka. 

The emails claimed to be from a group calling itself “The Terrorizers 111,” demanding a payment of $5,000 in cryptocurrency. The messages also alleged that school IT systems had been hacked and “pipe bombs and advanced explosives” had been planted on premises.

Parents voice concern

The continued hoax threats have sparked unease among parents and educators.
 
Aprajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents Association, told PTI that the repeated scares were creating insecurity among families, stressing that the safety of children must remain the highest priority. She urged the authorities to take decisive steps to restore trust.
 
Bharat Arora, president of the Action Committee of Unaided Private Recognised Schools, added that such threats were deeply disruptive, unsettling academic schedules and spreading anxiety among students, teachers, and families alike. 

Rising trend of hoax bomb threats

Bomb threat hoaxes targeting schools in Delhi are not new. In May last year, nearly 300 schools were hit by similar emails, all of which were later found to be false. More recently, in July, at least eight schools were threatened over three consecutive days. St. Stephen’s College of Delhi University also reported a mail warning that explosives had been planted on campus.
 
Between January and August this year alone, police data show 74 educational institutions across Delhi-NCR — including 70 schools and four colleges — have received such threats. 
Timeline of major incidents this year
Date Institutions Targeted Details
Jan 8–9 10+ schools DPS Vasant Vihar, Amity (Saket), Salwan Public School, Modern School (Vasant Vihar), others
Feb 5 4 schools Four schools in Noida
Feb 7 3 institutions Ahlcon International (Mayur Vihar), Shiv Nadar (Noida), St. Stephen’s College (Delhi)
Jul 14 3 schools Navy Children School (Chanakyapuri), CRPF School (Dwarka Sec 16), CRPF School (Prashant Vihar)
Jul 15 3 institutions St. Thomas (Dwarka), St. Stephen’s College, a school in Rohini
Jul 16 5 schools St. Thomas (Dwarka), Vasant Valley (Vasant Kunj), Mother’s International (Hauz Khas), Richmond Global (Paschim Vihar), Sardar Patel Vidyalaya (Lodhi Estate)
Jul 17 Police action A 12-year-old apprehended for threats to St. Stephen’s and St. Thomas School (Dwarka)
Jul 18 45+ schools Schools in Rohini, Pitampura, Paschim Vihar, South and Central Delhi (six in Dwarka)
Aug 18 32 schools DPS Dwarka, Modern Convent, ShreeRam World, among others
 

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

