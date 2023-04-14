close

Denied ticket by BJP, former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi meets Cong leaders

Ignoring Savadi's request, the BJP had earlier this week gave the Athani seat in Belagavi district to sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Laxman Savadi

Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 1:51 PM IST
Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the BJP after being denied ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections, on Friday met senior Congress leaders, including its state unit President D K Shivakumar.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress general secretary and party in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala were among those present.

Ignoring Savadi's request, the BJP had earlier this week gave the Athani seat in Belagavi district to sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli.

Savadi, currently a BJP MLC, is a three-time MLA from Athani but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli (then in the Congress).

Kumathalli was among the group of defectors who helped the BJP to bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition and form its government under the leadership of B S Yediyurappa in 2019.

Topics : Karnataka polls | Karnatak bypolls | Karnataka government | BJP | BJP MLAs

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 12:52 PM IST

