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Home / India News / Dharmendra Pradhan reviews preparations for June 21 NEET-UG re-exam

Dharmendra Pradhan reviews preparations for June 21 NEET-UG re-exam

The NEET-UG for admissions into medical courses took place on May 3 this year but the NTA cancelled it on May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 5:27 PM IST

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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a high-level review meeting on Thursday with senior officials from the Ministry of Education, state governments, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and higher education institutions to assess preparedness for the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21.

The NEET-UG for admissions into medical courses took place on May 3 this year but the NTA cancelled it on May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak. The CBI is currently investigating this matter.

Addressing the meeting, Pradhan emphasised the importance of maintaining the "highest standards of integrity, transparency and efficiency" in the examination process and directed all concerned authorities to remain vigilant and fully prepared for the free and fair conduct of the re-examination.

 

The minister said officers designated by the ministry would reach all states to coordinate activities related to the re-examination process and report to the command centre headed by the NTA Director General.

Pradhan also asked designated nodal officers of state governments to ensure that students were provided all necessary facilities to enable them to appear for the re-examination in a stress-free environment.

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School Education and Literacy Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi and NTA Director General Abhishek Singh, among others, attended the meeting.

Kumar requested the state governments' nodal officers to ensure they took adequate steps in this regard.

Joshi said the time between now and the re-examination date was crucial and stressed the need for proactive coordination, timely dissemination of instructions and strict compliance with all prescribed protocols.

The NTA Director General said the NTA is working with all concerned stakeholders, including the district-level coordination committees headed by the District Magistrates, state police departments and intelligence agencies, to ensure the re-examination is conducted smoothly.

According to the ministry, detailed deliberations covered examination preparedness, coordination mechanisms, security protocols, logistical arrangements, grievance redressal mechanisms and adherence to examination guidelines. The ministry said 222 participants attended the meeting, which was conducted in a hybrid mode.

Senior officials from various states/Union Territories, nodal officers of centrally funded institutes, vice chancellors and directors of higher educational institutes across the country participated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan NEET-UG National Testing Agency

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 5:27 PM IST

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