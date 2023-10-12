Double engine govt's efforts now bearing fruit in Uttarakhand: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the efforts of the double-engine government for the development of tourism and pilgrimage in Uttarakhand are now bearing fruit.

The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering after unveiling development projects worth about Rs 4,200 crore in sectors including rural development, road, power, irrigation, drinking water, horticulture, education, health, and disaster management in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, today.

During his address, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the love and affection the people of Uttarakhand showered and said, "It was like a Ganga of affection flowing through".

He emphasised that the zeal and enthusiasm of the soldiers of Garhwal Rifles soar with the proclamation of Jai Badri Vishal at Baidyanath Dham, and the tolling of the bells at the Kali Mandir at Gangolihat infuse new courage into the soldiers of the Kumaon regiment.

In Manaskhand, the Prime Minister mentioned Baidyanath, Nandadevi, Poorangiri, Kasardevi, Kainchidham, Katarmal, Nanakmatta, Reetha Sahib, and other shrines that make up the grandeur and heritage of the land. "I always feel blessed when I am in Uttarakhand amongst you", the Prime Minister remarked.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister performed pooja and darshan at the Parvati Kund. "I prayed for the good health of every Indian and the strengthening of the resolution of Viksit Bharat. I asked for blessings so that all the aspirations of the people of Uttrakhand would be fulfilled," he said.

The Prime Minister also expressed happiness over his meetings with the soldiers, artists, and self-help groups. The Prime Minister reiterated that this decade is going to be the decade of Uttarakhand.

"Our government is working with full dedication and integrity to work for the progress and ease of life of the people of Uttarakhand", he said.

The Prime Minister recalled his long association and closeness with Uttarakhand. Talking about the Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the Prime Minister mentioned the support and response he received from the state.

PM Modi also outlined the development strides made by India on the global level. "The world is recognising India and the contribution of Indians", he said.

Recalling the despondency of the past, Prime Minister Modi noted the strong voice of India on the global stage, which is beset with challenges. He mentioned India's global appreciation for the G20 presidency and the organisation of the summit. The Prime Minister credited the people for the success of the country, as they chose a stable and strong government at Centre after a long gap. He said he carries the trust and confidence of 140 crore Indians in his global presence.

The Prime Minister informed that more than 13.5 crore Indians have overcome poverty in the last five years and credited the all-inclusive approach of the government, where those in the remotest of places also receive government benefits.

"The world is amazed", PM Modi emphasised as he explained that among the 13.5 crore people are those who dwell in remote and hilly regions.

He emphasised that these 13.5 crore people are an example of how India can uproot the nation's poverty on its own.

Prime Minister Modi pointed out that even though the previous governments introduced slogans like 'Garibi Hatao', it is 'Modi' who says that poverty can be uprooted by taking ownership and responsibility.

"Together we can eradicate poverty", he emphasised.

He mentioned India's Chandrayan, which managed to land successfully on the south pole of the moon and achieve what no nation could do so far. "The place where Chandrayan landed has been named Shiv Shakti, and the identity of Uttarakhand is now on the moon", the Prime Minister said. He said that Shiva Shakti Yog can be witnessed at every step in Uttarakhand.

The Prime Minister underlined India's sporting prowess and talked about the joy of the all-time high medal tally in the country. Uttarakhand sent eight athletes in the contingent, and the teams of Lakshya Sen and Vandana Kataria won medals.

The Prime Minister said that the government is providing full support to athletes for their training and infrastructure. Today, foundation stones were laid for the hockey ground in Haldwani and the velodrome in Rudrapur. The Prime Minister extended his wishes to the state government and the Chief Minister for wholehearted preparation for the national games.

"Every village in Uttarakhand has produced those who protect India's borders", the Prime Minister said as he mentioned that it is the present government that fulfilled their decade-old demand for the One Rank One Pension.

The Prime Minister said that more than Rs 70,000 crores have already been transferred to former soldiers under the One Rank, One Pension scheme, which has hugely benefited more than 75,000 families of former soldiers. "One of the priority areas of the government is the development of border areas", he said as he stated that the development of new services is taking place at a fast pace here.

Pointing out the lack of development in border areas during the previous governments, the Prime Minister spoke about their fear of land being usurped by neighbouring nations with the infrastructural developments. "Neither New India fears anything, nor does it induce fear in others", the Prime Minister remarked as he spoke about the infrastructure developments taking place in border areas.

He further went on to say that more than 4,200 km of roads, 250 bridges, and 22 tunnels have been built in border areas in the last nine years. Mentioning the projects of today, the Prime Minister stated that plans are underway to bring the railways to the border areas.

The Prime Minister said that the Vibrant Village scheme has turned the last villages into the first villages in the country.

"Our effort is to bring back people who have left these villages. We want to increase tourism in these villages", said the Prime Minister.

He said that due to the wrong policies of the past with regard to water, medicine, roads, education, and medical facilities, people had to leave their homes. He said new facilities and infrastructure are coming up in Uttrakhand in these areas.

"So much money is being spent to improve the lives of our small farmers in Uttarakhand. Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, farmers in Uttarakhand have so far received more than Rs 2200 crore", he said.

The Prime Minister touched upon Shri Anna Scheme, which has been grown in Uttarakhand for many generations, and highlighted the government's efforts to take it across the world. He mentioned that a campaign has been started across the country, which will hugely benefit the small farmers of Uttarakhand.

Talking about the steps taken towards the development of women, the Prime Minister said, "Our government is committed to removing every difficulty and every inconvenience for mothers and sisters. That's why our government gave permanent houses to the poor sisters. We built toilets for our sisters and daughters, gave them gas connections, opened bank accounts, and arranged for free treatment and free rations. Under the Har Ghar Jal Yojana, sisters of 11 lakh families in Uttarakhand have the facility of piped water."

He also mentioned the scheme for providing drones to the women's self-help groups that he announced from the ramparts of the Red Fort. These drones will help in agriculture and even in the transportation of produce. "Drones provided to women self-help groups are going to take Uttarakhand to new heights of modernity", the Prime Minister emphasised.

"In Uttarakhand, there is Ganga and Gangotri in every village. Lord Shiva and Nanda reside on the snow peaks here", the Prime Minister remarked. He mentioned the fairs, Kauthig, Thaul, songs, music, and food of Uttarakhand have their own unique identity, and the land is enriched with cultural events like Pandav dance, Chholiya dance, Mangal Geet, Phuldei, Harela, Bagwal, and Ramman.

He also touched upon various delicacies of the land and mentioned Aarse, Jhangore ki Kheer, Kafuli, Pakodas, Raita, Almora's Bal Mithai, and Singori. The Prime Minister also recalled his lifelong connections with the land of Kali Ganga and the Advaita Ashram located in Champawat. He also expressed his desire to spend time at Advaita Ashram in Champawat soon.

The Prime Minister said that the efforts of the double-engine government related to the development of tourism and pilgrimage in Uttarakhand are now bearing fruit.

"This year, the number of devotees coming for the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is reaching around 50 lakh. With the blessings of Baba Kedar, the first phase related to the reconstruction of Kedarnath Dham has been completed. Many works are also being done in Shri Badrinath Dham at a cost of hundreds of crores of rupees," PM Modi said.

He mentioned the ease that will ensue after the completion of ropeways in Kedarnath Dham and Hemkunt Sahib.

Underlining the focus on connectivity between Kedarnath and Manaskhand, the Prime Minister said the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission that started today will ease access to many temples in the Kumaon region and encourage devotees to come to these temples.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the expanding connectivity of Uttarakhand is going to take the development of the state to new heights. He mentioned the Chardham Mega Project and All Weather Road, as well as the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project.

Speaking about the UDAN scheme, the Prime Minister said that affordable air services are also being expanded in this entire region. He also touched upon today's projects, including roads from Bageshwar to Kanalichina, from Gangolihat to Almora, and from Tanakpur Ghat to Pithoragarh, and said that it will not only provide convenience to the common people but will also increase earning opportunities from tourism.

Referring to the tourism sector as an area of maximum employment, PM Modi expressed happiness about the government encouraging homestays. "The tourism sector is going to expand a lot in the coming years. Because the whole world wants to come to India today. And anyone who wants to see India will definitely want to come to Uttarakhand", he added.

Acknowledging the calamity-prone nature of Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister said that in the coming 4-5 years, Rs 4,000 crore will be spent on projects to prepare to deal with natural disasters. "Such facilities will be built in Uttarakhand so that, in case of disaster, relief and rescue work can be done quickly", he said.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister said that this is India's Amrit Kaal. "This is the time to connect every region and every section of the country with facilities, respect, and prosperity. He expressed confidence that, with the blessings of Baba Kedar and Badri Vishal, the nation will be able to achieve its resolutions quickly," he said.

The projects that were inaugurated and dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister include 76 rural roads and 25 bridges built in rural areas under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.