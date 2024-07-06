Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Coaches of Panchavati Express detach; journey resumes after 40-mins delay

The incident occurred when the train was moving out of the Kasara station around 8.40 am

jharkhand,railway,maoist

The train resumed its journey after 40 minutes when the coaches were re-attached, he said.(Representative image)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Coaches of an express train running between Nashik district and Mumbai got uncoupled at Kasara in neighbouring Thane on Saturday morning, in which no passenger was hurt, a railway official said.
The train resumed its journey after 40 minutes when the coaches were re-attached, he said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Panchavati Express train that began its journey from Manmad junction in Nashik district and was on its way to Mumbai, got uncoupled at Kasara railway station, about 128 km from Mumbai, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said.
The incident occurred when the train was moving out of the Kasara station around 8.40 am, he said.
"The train was uncoupled between coach number four and five. We will check why the coaches got uncoupled," he said.
The uncoupled coaches were again attached and the train left for further journey within 40 minutes, Nila said. "The coupling between the two coaches was not broken. If it was not intact, the train would not have left for Mumbai within 40 minutes," he added. Uncoupling of trains can occur due to various reasons, but this particular incident apparently happened due to a sudden jerk when the train's speed was being increased, another railway official said.
The train again faced a delay of more than 10 minutes on reaching Kalyan junction due to a failure of a track changing point, he said. Panchavati Express is one of the popular daily trains between Mumbai and Manmad junction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

railway, passenger

Train travel woes to ease: Railways to add 10k non-AC coaches in two years

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Vaishnaw reviews advanced version of Kavach, directs speedy installation

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

Budget 2024: Will the govt bring back fare concessions for senior citizens?

PremiumTrain collision, Kolkata Train accident, Train accident

Safety first

Kanchanjunga Express

Unaffected coaches of Kanchanjunga Express reach Sealdah with survivors

Topics : Indian Railway Indian Railways Train Accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon